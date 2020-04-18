 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/18/20

Defame Fauci, Defund WHO, Fake your kingdom: Rage on, Dumpster Trump

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 50212
Become a Fan
  (35 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

Trump caricature
Trump caricature
(Image by Philip N. Cohen)   Details   DMCA

A march how not to MAGA

If "consistency IS the hobgoblin of little minds," Trump is surely the petty tyrant hobgoblin of small-mindedness. Why else does his presidency lurch from one bizarro charade to another, an infernal consistency the only thread unifying this calculated chaos? Strange it is how mammoth failure rarely impedes a malignant narcissist from doubling down the malignancy of his narcissism. Wouldn't even an unstable non-genius stop marching out on national TV to shoot himself in his MAGA hat and commit political suicide?

Trump's singular mix of ignorance and gall takes small-mindedness to its painful finale: so little thought, if not respect for reality, we're left with twitchy gut instincts no more reliable than mental impairment. Trump's "smarts," never a monument to self-improvement, appears to be shrinking precisely as the virus expands its spread from sea to shining sea. No wonder the palpable White House horror for all the pitiable flunkies who cannot protect the pretend president from himself. What does it say about the boss and this impossible job considering only eight zillion of such "king's men" have been fired?

Go ahead: fire "America's doctor"!

I fervently hope Trump fires Dr. Fauci, the most remarkable (and composed) American today. I double-dare you! That blunder will ignite such a backlash to stagger any "stable genius," let alone an insular moron. That will reinforce just how little the Denier-in-chief understands about pandemics and people dying and science. I hope Trump withholds funds and keeps foisting his own deserved blame on the WHO. That punitive crime invites legislation and a veto override, even talk of another impeachment. We all have time for one impeachment a month, devoid now of more compelling, cheerful TV distractions.

I hope King Donald keeps mouthing off that he can dictate anything anytime to his American colony as when following his inerrant gut instincts to rush to re-open the economic spigot. That will produce not only a backlash but re-ignite the pandemic and won't that be the perfect MAGA campaign?

If Trump falls for his own royal tomfoolery (which governors will nullify with a glance), any rush to normalcy comes without adequate testing, approved therapies or social tracing so we can track the spread. If given an opening, Covid-19 will roar back and with such fury Trump's sorry ass will be singed beyond re-electability. So isn't the needless termination of your own citizens on the short list of impeachable offenses? Maybe we can't indict a president for relentless, bone-head "mistakes," but what about belligerent, "knowing" blunders directly opposed to his own own pandemic wizards?

A matter of life and death

Death, after all, leaves no prisoners and how can there not be an even greater political price for re-fueling the pandemic train wreck? For non-right-wingers, the timing is perfect: force people back to work by May or June, long before adequate group immunity, and then brace for a sudden return to more weeks of nothing less than "home imprisonment." Say, another pandemic by mid-summer, primed to set up the Fall campaign festivities.

The Democratic nominee may not be able to or need to leave his romper room. Trump infamy becomes the only issue hardly a great re-election tactic because that mandates finding a new, endless slew of fake targets to blame or impugn or fire. On full display: the inexhaustible ways in which Mr. Perfection (a 10 out of 10 he awards himself on virus responses) refuses to take the least (viral) "droplet" of responsibility. If not Trump, then who?

And in the summary mix, here's a final result no blowhard entertainer of a pretend presidency survives: boring the audience with fatal re-runs. Mindless repetition of the untenable. Being talked to death daily by a boring ass, to echo Mark Twain, is such a tedious, terrible way to die.

By the Fall, as Trump rages on without a win, only the most fixated Trumpers forever refusing to admit their inglorious 2016 suckering will defend this circus campaigner. How long before a dominant majority realizes the undeniable: never in our history has a smaller (or nastier) mind with such power done more damage in so brief a time? Let Grandpa Biden bide his time, as appealing as mushy comfort food. The more Trump fulminates, the riper (or more rotten) he'll be for the picking. Yes, simply not being Trump is fast becoming a defensible Biden route to winning -- for not the most charismatic of nominees.

You can't fix stupid

"Don't retreat, reload" is how Sarah Palin captured the incapacity of the stupid either to admit error or abandon irrational commitments. To update Goldwater's famous gaff, "belligerence in the defense of fixation is decidedly a vice. And immoderation in the pursuit of your own destruction is no virtue."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert S. Becker Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For a decade, Robert S. Becker's rebel-rousing essays on politics and culture analyze overall trends, messaging and frameworks, now featured author at OpEdNews, Nation of Change and RSN. He appears regularly at Dissident Voice, with credits (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Summer in the GOP Asylum: "Who are these guys?"

Deadline Looms To Fund Critical Ocean Plastic-Trash Film

Trickle-down Gulf Wreck-onomics

"Apocalypse Now' Vogue Engulfs Chicken Littles

Moses Kaput -- Rightwing Ten Commandments To Serve Looming Theocracy

"God Particle' Refudiates the Religious Right

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 4 fans, 1149 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Tut-tut, My good Buddy, Robert!

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 18, 2020 at 7:56:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 