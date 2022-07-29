 
 
Debunking Four Myths About Inflation

Debunking Four Myths About Inflation

By Robert Reich
Inflation
(Image by byzantiumbooks)   Details   DMCA

The truth about inflation is getting covered up by countless myths spewed by corporations and their political lackeys. Here are the facts:

Fact #1: Inflation is not being driven by wage increases.

Although wages have been rising, they've been rising more SLOWLY than prices. Hourly wages grew by 5 percent in the past year but prices rose 8.6 percent. This means, when you adjust for inflation, workers actually got a 3.5 percent pay cut over the past year.

Fact #2: Corporate profits are one of the main drivers of inflation

Corporations are raising prices above what's needed to cover their higher costs. These mark-ups have soared. Corporations are getting away with this price gouging because they face little to no competition. And they're using the specter of inflation as a cover. Last year, corporations raked in their highest profits in 70 years. One recent study found that o ver half the increase in prices we've been experiencing can be attributed to fatter corporate profit s.

Fact #3: Federal assistance to people during the pandemic did not overheat the economy

Most families who haven't had a real wage increase in years used the assistance to pay down debt or save for the future. The assistance was barely enough to keep working families afloat.

Fact #4: Inflation is not the result of President Biden's or Democrats policies

Republicans want to blame them for rising prices. But Democrats have tried advancing bills to bring down prices and address corporate price gouging, yet Republicans and a handful of corporate Democrats refuse to pass them.

So don't fall for the corporate myths about inflation. Higher prices are not being driven by wage increases. They were not driven by federal assistance to people during the pandemic. And Democrats aren't to blame.

Inflation is being driven in large part by record corporate profits. The best way to fight it is to remove corporate incentives to raise prices through a windfall profits tax. And reduce monopoly power through tougher antitrust enforcement.

Watch:

Know the truth.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
Most likely, another big cause of inflation happens to be the massive, big 'borrowing and spending' of the federal government, without raising the taxes to pay for everything, by both of our official Parties - the Dems and Repugs alike, are guilty, resulting of course, in the largest 'national debt' of the United States to date, currently exceeding over 30 trillion dollars and counting, per second, per minute.

To curb this runaway inflationary 'borrowing and spending' spiral, to 'cancel' the national debt,

and give the United States and the American people 'a balanced budget', Biden - 'a president' - would need to 'nationalize the fed', start issuing our own sovereign, and 'debt-free United States Notes', as 'the legal tender', in lieu of the currently issued 'debt-based' - #TheBankers - Federal Reserve Notes. #EndTheFed.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 29, 2022 at 11:03:18 AM

Jack Lindauer

(Member since Mar 25, 2021)
Submitted on Saturday, Jul 30, 2022 at 2:17:57 AM

Jack Lindauer

(Member since Mar 25, 2021)
Watch this OpEdNews video post, (April 16, 2022), by OpEdNews Senior Editor Egberto Willies, where he interviews Dr. Richard D. Wolff, and watch where Dr. Wolff assigns blame for inflation.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 30, 2022 at 2:21:59 AM

Jack Lindauer

(Member since Mar 25, 2021)
Watch this OpEdNews video post, (April 16, 2022), by OpEdNews Senior Editor Egberto Willies, where he interviews Dr. Richard D. Wolff, and watch where Dr. Wolff assigns blame for inflation.

Click Here

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 30, 2022 at 2:26:04 AM

Author 0
