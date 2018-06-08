Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Debate with Conservative obsessed with constitutionality of health care as a right (VIDEO)

My very Progressive program Politics Done Right has a substantial number of Conservative listeners. One of them called in about healthcare and likely did not get the response he expected.

A Conservative, Brad, called into Politics Done Right to challenge the constitutionality of healthcare as a right. He got more than he bargained for quickly.

Conservative schooled on the constitutionality of health care as a right

"I hear you and others at that station say health care is a right," a caller named Brad asked. "Am I correct about that?"

I confirmed that he was correct about what we stood for at our Progressive station KPFT 90.1 FM Houston.

"Maybe I just skimmed too quickly," Brad said. "But when I read the constitution, I didn't see the word healthcare. So how is it a right?"

I pointed out that the Constitution alluded to it when it speaks about the "general welfare." I told him that people who always use the Constitution literally are usually trying to restrict one's rights. Others take an expansive view of the constitution to give as many human rights possible.

I made it very clear that I cherished humanity more so than the piece of paper written over a couple hundred years ago. I explained some unfortunate truths about the constitution.

  1. Women did not get the right to vote until 1920 with the 19th amendment.
  2. Black people were considered three-fifths of a person.
  3. Under current interpretation, an artificial entity. a corporation is given many of the same rights given to an American human being.

I told the caller that I err on the side of humanity, not the literal words of the Constitution.

Later the caller wanted to assure me that he was not the TEA Party type. I made it clear that I did not care because my goal is not to preach to the choir but to those who need to be convinced or converted.

Many Conservatives tend to listen to my show or watch it on Facebook Live. It was clear that a seed was planted; That is how we change minds, one at a time by engaging respectfully.

Watch the entire episode of the show here.

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

