'Deathwind' is Part of Our History

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Well, I attended the yearly Shortline Reunion in Wetzel County - home of Lewis Wetzel Park, Lewis Wetzel Wildlife Management Area, Lewis Wetzel Personal Care Center, etc. - and it struck me that my boyhood home probably is the only county in America named for a deadly killer who hunted humans, stalking them like prey.



Lewis Wetzel, called "Deathwind," was a hero to pioneer Ohio Valley settlers in the late 1700s because he exterminated raiding Indians and brought back their scalps. Later in life, he became controversial, seen by some as a madman. Regardless, he holds a solid spot in West Virginia's history.



The State Archives at the Cultural Center has a dozen books and historical treatises about him, and several others have been written.



Western novelist Zane Grey - a descendant of Zane's who helped found Wheeling and Zanesville, Ohio - made the dark, silent Wetzel a central figure in three books: Betty Zane, The Spirit of the Border and The Last Trail. From several of these sources, I gleaned this account: Wetzel's father came from southwest Germany as an indentured servant and married a military captain's daughter, with whom he had seven children as they lived on farms in colonial Virginia and Pennsylvania.





Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).