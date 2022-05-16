 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/16/22

Death by a Thousand Cuts - Where Is the West's Ukraine Strategy?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 73066
  (190 fans)

Buzz Saw
Buzz Saw
(Image by duane.schoon from flickr)   Details   DMCA
 

While we are all familiar with Sun Tzu, the Chinese general, military strategist, and philosopher, who penned the incomparable Art of War, less known is the Strategikon, the Byzantium equivalent on warfare.

Sixth century Byzantium really needed a manual, threatened as it was from the east, successively by Sassanid Persia, Arabs and Turks, and from the north, by waves of steppe invaders, Huns, Avars, Bulgars, semi-nomadic Turkic Pechenegs and Magyars.

Byzantium could not prevail just by following the classic pattern of Roman Empire raw power - they simply didn't have the means for it.

So military force needed to be subordinate to diplomacy, a less costly means of avoiding or resolving conflict. And here we can make a fascinating connection with today's Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin and his diplomacy chief Sergei Lavrov.

But when military means became necessary for Byzantium - as in Russia's Operation Z - it was preferable to use weaponry to contain or punish adversaries, instead of attacking with full force.

Strategic primacy, for Byzantium, more than diplomatic or military, was a psychological affair. The word Strategia itself is derived from the Greek strategos - which does not mean "General" in military terms, as the west believes, but historically corresponds to a managerial politico-military function.

It all starts with si vis pacem para bellum: "If you want peace prepare for war." Confrontation must develop simultaneously on multiple levels: grand strategy, military strategy, operative, tactical.

But brilliant tactics, excellent operative intel and even massive victories in a larger war theater cannot compensate for a lethal mistake in terms of grand strategy. Just look at the Nazis in WWII.

Those who built up an empire such as the Romans, or maintained one for centuries like the Byzantines, never succeeded without following this logic.

Those clueless Pentagon and CIA 'experts'

On Operation Z, the Russians revel in total strategic ambiguity, which has the collective west completely discombobulated. The Pentagon does not have the necessary intellectual firepower to out-smart the Russian General Staff. Only a few outliers understand that this is not a war - since the Ukraine Armed Forces have been irretrievably routed - but actually what Russian military and naval expert Andrei Martyanov calls a "combined arms police operation," a work-in-progress on demilitarization and denazification.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Must Read 6   Well Said 5   News 3  
Pepe Escobar Social Media Pages:

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
8 comments

Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
  New Content

By expanding support to Ukraine across the board and shelving any diplomatic effort to stop the fighting, the United States and its allies have greatly increased the danger of an even larger conflict. They are taking a risk far out of step with any realistic strategic gain. #NeoNazisUkraine #NuclearWar.

Submitted on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:16:45 PM

Author 0
Hugh Curran

Author 511877
(Member since Aug 7, 2018)
  New Content

Escobar's article is so disconnected from others reporting on the "war" that one feels incredulous. To state, contrary to dozens of reporters on the ground in Ukraine, that: "Only a few outliers understand that this is not a war - since the Ukraine Armed Forces have been irretrievably routed". I don't know what planet you are on but it seems you are completely absorbed into a Russian interpretation of events. At the very least there should be a middle ground as to what actually is taking place, but you, Escobar, seem to refuse to countenance a different interpretation. I wonder whether we should laugh or cry over your reports.

Submitted on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:29:19 PM

Author 0
John Henry Egan

Author 521945
(Member since Aug 9, 2021)
Reply to Hugh Curran:   New Content

Disconnect from reality. I know what you mean Hugh. I remember when we were winning in Vietnam for 10 years until we suddenly lost. Then there's the 5 trillion dollars in Afghanistan. We were winning there for 20 years until we lost so fast we had to leave our war-dogs behind. The Taliban grilled and ate them. Then there was Iraq. President Bush flew onto a carrier and said "Mission Accomplished." Yes Sir! All the way Sir! That was another 2 trillion dollars for FOJ (friends of Joe) and FON (friends of Nancy). She's worth 120 million dollars. How do you get that on a civil servants salary? Libya was another winner. We got rid of a real evil dictator there. Hillary laughed and joked about it. Now there are slave markets in Benghazi. There is no way CNBC, CBS, CNN, NYT, WaPo, Reuters could be lying to us about Ukraine. That Pepe Escobar sure is disconnected from reality. What a joker.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:30:40 AM

Author 0
John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
  New Content

Pepe certainly offers a different perspective. It is good to see him here on OEN. I have not found his reporting on the split of the world's economy replicated anywhere else. Rather it is covered up as if the USA isn't facing a huge challenge. The empire seems to be barely hanging on right now.

Gonzalo Lira often illuminates the points Escobar reports on. I'm sure for some he will sound "over the top".

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:08:45 AM

Author 0
John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
  New Content

Perhaps the fact that Americans are trying to buy there way out of America supports Pepe's points.

Americans are buying second passports

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:24:15 AM

Author 0
Sekhmetnakt Frost

Author 79786
(Member since Jun 23, 2012)
  New Content

"The EU has virtually no foreign policy of its own". Of course not! The EU is just a vassel state of the US Empire. Russia refuses to be. That's what this war is all about, the US Empire's push to control the entire world. If Russia falls, China is next. And nuclear war is just an acceptable consequence.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 12:03:22 PM

Author 0
john taylor

Author 503206
(Member since Jul 31, 2015)
  New Content

They have one, it's to funnel all the dollar's to defense contractors & shareholders & their cronies.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:29:01 PM

Author 0
John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
  New Content

I was listening to a "Useful Idiots" interview last night. Michael Hudson predicted this war is going to last 30 years.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:49:43 PM

Author 0
