Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Death: The Final Frontier - Pt.1

Covid-19 has brought death to our doorstep.

Not that it was ever far away.

But America is a particularly death-denying culture. We avoid thinking about it and when possible, and avoid discussing it in all but the most euphemistic terms. We are protected from witnessing the reality of dead bodies by well-meaning undertakers and funeral directors who dress, coiffe, and carefully apply makeup so that the deceased appears more life-like. If and when we see them, we can say, "how natural and at ease they seem."

I recall working as a hospital orderly in my early 20s. When a patient died, we were instructed to close all the ward doors, while another orderly held the elevator, so that we could whisk the corpse down to the basement morgue without anyone being the wiser.

If the predictions of social scientists, historians, futurists, scientists, and other thoughtful, sober-minded folks are at all accurate, the degree of death we will be witnessing en masse in the next decades will make the presumed 613 thousand American and 4 million worldwide deaths due to Covid look like a drop in the bucket. We would be wise to realize that the American Empire has now entangled the world, and that it, itself, is in its death throws.

From this perspective it makes sense to be as prepared as one can be for one's own and others' demise. While very few of us want to die, in a sense we are fortunate to have access to deep teachings regarding this inevitable event. It is said that one can not prepare for death; however, this is far from the truth. There is much that we can do on many levels to ready ourselves for our demise, and for what may be next - after our identification with this body has come to an end.

But, first and foremost, we will need to marshal our courage in the face of what for most of us is a frankly frightening topic.

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families:
 

Blair Gelbond

For centuries we in the West have been unconsciously indoctrinated into a philosophy of materialism, which says, "When you're dead. Period. End of story."

It is true that religions and other cultures have developed mythologies regarding the after-death states. Yet, our hypnosis into the modern, scientific world-view (our primary religion) has been thorough and longstanding. One can't help but wonder how deeply religious beliefs about the after-death states really hold sway.

There are three phases to the death process. The first is the process of dying; the second is moment (s) of death; the third is what occurs after the dissolution of the gross and subtle senses.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 2, 2021 at 10:57:15 PM

