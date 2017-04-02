Refresh  

"Death" -- a poem

Death

No matter how it comes up,
it comes up,
in, through. . .
It isn't like anything else
but, as it takes more
and more of the people of my life
and the edges of my memories
it begins to feel more like life
than when life was everything.
It used to be like a ghost or a far off war
or a feeling I couldn't trace
or own
like the memory of a song
about a place in a country in a book
about a movie in a dream.
No more.

Comments:

More and more people have crossed in my life. Many more are crossing. In the meantime, I find that being 66 is a good time to contemplate the in-between. Not that I am halfway through life. Quite the contrary, if I imagine life as a hill or small mountain, I have summited and am looking out across the landscape that includes all the directions in the round. This is the "still moment" that T. S. Eliot talked about, that is neither movement away nor toward, the moment of neither coming nor going, but of gathering and letting go at the same time. It's like in yoga when you realize you aren't breathing on your own anymore, but you are being breathed. Death is not the enemy, and death is certainly not no-life. As death gathers more and more life to itself the difference between life and death grows thinner and thinner, and what they say in the East becomes more real, about how life is illusion, a big Dream. Life is not "life" and death is not "death". Not a bad place to arrive. By not clinging to life or siding with life, I feel more alive than ever!

 

garylindorff.wordpress.com

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic
 

b. sadie bailey

Been thinking these same thoughts you write in your poem - not necessarily in your notes, since, at 64, I feel like my life is much closer to death than the life side of things. Our family has no longevity genes, so 70 is old for us.

Living in a small community and watching people die here almost daily - most in their 40s, 50s and 60s - hearing the helicopter come and wondering who it is: this has been going on regularly for at least 10 years. These deaths affect me, even when it's just friendly acquaintances you see around town or in common activities; they leave holes. My sister died at age 62, and my dad when I was 21, and many more from an early age, so I'm no stranger to death.

I'm not quite as philosophical as you are about death, although I accept it. I still grieve when my people die, or when animals do - even if it's road kill I have to move out of the road, or trees that have been part of my daily rounds.

I think about how much more often death touches people of all ages in poor countries, or countries that are victims to war. I look to nature for comfort in these times. It's the only place I find any. Other creatures besides human grieve their dead, but they live full-on in the present, without thought or fear or preoccupation with death. I write poems about it.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 5:49:24 PM

Gary Lindorff

Sadie, the nice thing about poetry is expressing where I'm at. It is isn't necessarily where I will be tomorrow, but when I wrote this it came from a place of rest, where I felt at ease with both life and death, and I do attribute that to my age, time of year, things I've been reading etc. I don't expect people to share my position, but in truth I am not afraid to die at all. By the time I'm ready, whether I suffer or not, I think it will be like passing through a thin curtain and it won't be better or worse, just different, and amazing at the same time.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:14:02 PM

Ron Nilson

The greatest mystery. Does individual consciousness survive death? Does that even matter once the ego has been shed? As you suggest, if time is an illusion, is there any difference? All I'm confident of is that whatever there may be apart from physical existence, it's like nothing that could be imagined.

Thanks for this provocative poem.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 8:34:30 PM

