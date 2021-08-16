 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Dear White People, Part Two

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 521810
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Waymon Hinson
Become a Fan

Here on these pages several weeks back, I wrote a long, perhaps too long, post about the plight of black farmers from 1910 to now. I wrote extensively about land acquisition and dispossession. Situating black farm income in the Trump era is a travesty when white farmers made off like a bandit with subsidies and relief from the former president's war with China. You're welcome to go here for more information. I hope you do. That would mean a lot.

Why is that important? Good question you ask.

I jotted that little paragraph down with the link for more information because there is a new set of litigants in town. Sid Miller, Ag Commissioner of the State of Texas, and five other white farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Ohio have filed two lawsuits against the USDA, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, and FSA Director Zach Ducheneaux. You can find all of the details about the suit by Miller here and the lawsuit out of Eastern District of Wisconsin here.

Their are claiming that many groups suffer from discrimination, and they produce lists. They also allege that they are being discriminated against because they are not recipients of the $4B and $1B for debt relief afforded to "Socially Disadvantaged Farmers," which they consider to be an injustice. They fuss with the legal definition and applications of SDF, or category 2501 with its definitions.

So, I did a brief dance through the database for farmers thanks to the Environmental Working Group. Anyone can access that data here. The database is rich. You can research by state, type of subsidy, county, and even those who receive subsidies. Those who received Market Facilitation Program funds, allocated to farmers after the debacle of the trade war with China, and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program funds, funds allocated to farmers in view of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sid Miller and his fellow litigants benefitted enormously from subsidies, MFP, and CFAP, to the tune of over 1/2 million dollars for the time period 1995-2020. Also, the counties within which these farmers and ranchers locate their farms and ranches benefitted enormously. Those eleven counties received Over $1B in subsidies, over $41M in MFP, and almost $30M in CFAP. The total? Glad you asked. Here is a staggering number: $1,200,062,666 in total funds to those counties.

If black farmers are a miniscule percentage of farmers in America, and if those black farmers benefit in very, very small ways from subsidies, MFP, and CFAP, then it seems to me that these eleven white litigants do not have a leg to stand on.

Perhaps they do not stand to get rich, although Mr. Miller here in Texas appears to be doing quite well, the system is doing what the system is designed to do, benefit farmers who are white, and they are white. They are not in the group defined as "Socially Disadvantaged Farmers." Only "minorities" or "people of color" go there. That was decided a long time ago.

They are wasting resources in filing these suits. Already there has been pushback from black farmer groups. I support those pushing back.

So far, the powers that be in Washington with the USDA and FSA are saying that these cases have not impeded their progress toward debt forgiveness for those who deserve it, those who have historically discriminated against, those who have lost their land livelihood, families, and health, and who are in debt to the USDA as a result of discrimination and interest piled upon interest piled upon interest.

No, the white farmers are wasting their time and energies, and just stirring up things.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Waymon Hinson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Waymon Hinson holds the Ph.D. from the University of Mississippi and is licensed as a psychologist and marriage and family therapist. His work history includes 26 years with three universities including Abilene Christian University and 8 years with (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Dear White People

Whistleblower Summit, Panel, and Documentary

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 