Dear Mr. Trump: here's something you can do to defend America's heartland: attack Monsanto

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Death By Monsanto {MID-191453}
Death By Monsanto
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Government did what?)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Something is happening in America's heartland, Mr. Trump, and you don't know what it is. Or if you do know, apparently you don't care.

Because Monsanto's favorite killer pesticide, Roundup, isn't destroying farmers' weeds, as promised, the company has gone to a stronger and even more toxic solution: dicamba.

Zero Hedge has the story: "...[dicamba] spray drifts from those liberal herbicide applications began to wipe out the crops of neighboring farmers who didn't plant Monsanto's dicamba-resistant seeds."

"Now, as the Wall Street Journal points out today, after allegedly wiping out millions of acres of farm ground across the Midwest [with dicamba], Monsanto once again finds itself in a familiar spot: the courtroom."

Wall St. Journal: "Arkansas has been a flashpoint in the dispute: About 900,000 acres of crops were reported damaged there, more than in any other state."

Zero Hedge: "...the EPA has reported that farmers in 25 states submitted more than 2,700 claims to state agricultural agencies that neighbors' dicamba spraying shriveled 3.6 million acres of soybeans. The herbicide is also blamed for damaging other crops, such as cantaloupe and pumpkins."

MILLIONS OF ACRES OF US FARMLAND DAMAGED AND DESTROYED.

Bill Clinton was a Monsanto man. Obama was a Monsanto man. What about you, Mr. Trump?

During the presidential campaign, you gushed to audiences about making sure the land and soil and air in this country would be pure and beautiful.

Are your Goldman Sachs aides, who are propping up the stock market for you, too strong to resist? Is their mandate to float all corporate boats, no matter what the cost in destruction of the land, to say nothing of human health, too powerful to oppose?

Is your staff somehow keeping you from obtaining knowledge of the crimes of Monsanto?

Is "concern for the environment" the wrong message to send to your base?

Would your weak sister Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, recuse himself from a relentless probe and prosecution of Monsanto?

I suggest a simple tweet to test the waters: "Dear America, do you want me to go after Monsanto?" Watch the reaction.

http://nomorefakenews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

