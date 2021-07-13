 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/13/21

Dear Mr. President, Come take a walk with me. Let's pretend we're just two people and, You're not better than me.

Pink - Dear Mr President
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Por Um Mundo Melhor)

When was the last time any President or the politicians in Washington, DC, did anything of any real significance to help we the people, who you work for? And please, don't say "Obamacare."

Dear Mr. President

.youtube.com/watch?v=Alf2QG5nLAg

Dear Mr. President,
Come take a walk with me.
Let's pretend we're just two people and
You're not better than me.
I'd like to ask you some questions if we can speak honestly.

What do you feel when you see all the homeless on the street?
Who do you pray for at night before you go to sleep?
What do you feel when you look in the mirror?
Are you proud?

How do you sleep while the rest of us cry?
How do you dream when a mother has no chance to say goodbye?
How do you walk with your head held high?
Can you even look me in the eye
And tell me why?

Dear Mr. President,
Were you a lonely boy?
(Were you a lonely boy?)
Are you a lonely boy?
(Are you a lonely boy?)
How can you say
No child is left behind?
We're not dumb and we're not blind.
They're all sitting in your cells
While you pave the road to hell.

What kind of father would take his own daughter's rights away?
And what kind of father might hate his own daughter if she were gay?
I can only imagine what the first lady has to say
You've come a long way from whiskey and cocaine.

How do you sleep while the rest of us cry?
How do you dream when a mother has no chance to say goodbye?
How do you walk with your head held high?
Can you even look me in the eye?

Let me tell you 'bout hard work
Minimum wage with a baby on the way
Let me tell you 'bout hard work
Rebuilding your house after the bombs took them away
Let me tell you 'bout hard work
Building a bed out of a cardboard box
Let me tell you 'bout hard work
Hard work
Hard work
You don't know nothing 'bout hard work
Hard work
Hard work
Oh

How do you sleep at night?
How do you walk with your head held high?
Dear Mr. President,
You'd never take a walk with me.
Would you?

I am a dull and simple lad Cannot tell water from champagne And I have never met the Queen And I wish I could have all that he has got

I Graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Economics from Colorado College in 1976. I never did anything with
 
David Watts

This could be a song about a walk with any president.

Dear Mr. Any President,
You'd never take a walk with me.
Would you?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021 at 10:31:02 AM

Author 0
