OpEdNews Op Eds

Dear MA officials - what about our children, grandchildren and nuclear power?

3/11/18

The Nuclear Generation
(Image by James Pineda and Christina Consolo)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Image courtesy of James Pineda and Christina Consolo

Dear MA officials - what about our children, grandchildren and nuclear power?

By Sheila Parks, Ed.D.

Dear Governor Baker, Senator Warren, Senator Markey, Attorney General Healey, Congressperson Keating, Mayor Walsh, Boston City Councilor Pressley and Boston City Councilor O'Malley,

I Can't Keep Quiet About Nuclear Power #ICAN'TKEEPQUIETABOUTNUCLEARPOWER

As elected officials you are morally and ethically responsible for the safety and health of our children and grandchildren, including protecting them from the carcinogenic effects of Pilgrim - leukemia and other cancers

PREQUEL - WHO IS MINDING THE STORE?

Just as I was finishing this letter, my plea to you became more urgent when the raging winds and torrential rains hit the Northeast, especially the coast and inland in Massachusetts, on Friday, March 2.

Pitifully, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) closed its own offices during the nor'easter March 2, leaving a messsage on their phone "The NRC is closed because of inclement weather" [via Erica Gray] but did not close Pilgrim despite hurricane strength wind gusts - e.g., Scituate 80, Plymouth 85, Marshfield 87, Oak Bluffs 88, Nantucket 90, Barnstable 93.

On the other hand, activists - including me - were busy emailing and calling the NRC, the media, Attorney General Healey and Senator Markey, asking them to close Pilgrim before the storm, since it is much more dangerous to close a nuclear power plant during a storm.

Excerpt from "How do nuclear power plants withstand hurricanes? "Preparation before a hurricane"

The days before a hurricane hits the Earth, nuclear power plant operators take the necessary measures, according the guidelines presented by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission and onsite plans for emergency preparations. These include:".

" As a precaution measure, the reactor shall be shut down at least two hours before the hurricane's strong winds arrive at the location. Generally this happens when the speed reaches between 70 and 75 mph (between 113 and 121 km/h).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

opednews.com

Sheila Parks, Ed.D., is a former college professor. She had a spiritual awakening many years ago and left her career to do peace and justice work full time. She is the founder of the grassroots group On Behalf of Planet Earth (found on FB).
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

