Dear Governor Baker, why do you give your moral authority over to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission?

This is an edited version of my remarks at the speak-out at Governor Charlie Baker's office on January 8, 2018, about Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.


In "The Medical Implications of Fukushima," Dr. Helen Caldicott told us in 2013 that "Children are 10 to 20 times more vulnerable to the carcinogenic effects of radiation than adults. Little girls are twice as sensitive as little boys and women are more sensitive than men. Fetuses are thousands of times more sensitive." Dr. Caldicott calls nuclear power plants cancer factories.

Dr. Ian Fairlie warned us in 2014 that "There's a very clear association between increased child leukemias and proximity to NPP's [nuclear power plants]."

I am always expecting that when I tell people these figures, they will say immediately that we must close all nuclear power plants now. Tragically, that is not true.

Governor Baker, you and everyone within 50 miles of Plymouth, MA are at Ground Zero both here at work and at home when Pilgrim goes.

When I was teaching, I had trouble giving students grades because I do not like to grade people. That being said, I am going to give you some grades on your actions on nuclear power. I give you an F in ethics. Nuclear power is not a policy issue. Nuclear power is immoral. I give you an F in grasp of the facts. Nuclear power is not safe, clean, green or renewable. It is dirty, dangerous and part of the climate crisis. I give you an F in economics. Nuclear power is more expensive than wind and solar

We are here with our passion and compassion about Pilgrim and the dangers it presents to all people. Think Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima. I am often wondering why you do not invite us to sit down with you and talk with us about Pilgrim. Please, let us listen to what you think about Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station rather than giving away all your moral power to the NRC. Please, let us talk with you, face-to-face, about what we think about nuclear power and Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Please, let us collaborate on this crucially important issue to all of us.

I am borrowing a hashtag from another group I am involved with

#TimesUp CLOSE PILGRIM NOW

Sheila Parks, Ed.D.Founder, On Behalf of Planet Earth

AT GROUND ZERO WHEN PILGRIM GOES

Sheila Parks, Ed.D., is a former college professor. She had a spiritual awakening many years ago and left her career to do peace and justice work full time. She is the founder of the grassroots group On Behalf of Planet Earth (found on FB). The (more...)
 

