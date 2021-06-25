Dear Democrats: Don't Negotiate With Terrorists-Lovers

From Hartmann Report

Biden, Schumer and the so-called "Problem Solvers" in the Democratic caucus need to wake the hell up: When you negotiate with GOP terrorist-lovers & enhance their credibility you will lose every time.



There's an old saw that says, "You don't negotiate with terrorists." It's corollary is, "And you don't give terrorists credibility by appearing to negotiate with them or treating them as if they're serious about reforming themselves."

Somebody needs to tell the Democrats, and quickly.

Right now the Republican Party is pushing a few very simple and straightforward messages in advance of the 2022 midterm elections, which they hope will give them control of the House and Senate next year and set them up to take the White House in 2024.

They're also hoping these simple, direct messages will activate enough voters at the state level that they'll take a few more state legislatures so they can call a Constitutional Convention and rewrite the US Constitution to their liking.

The GOP's message, which you'll hear every night on Fox "News," every day on rightwing radio, and straight from Republican elected officials is:

1. Democrats are evil baby-killers and delight in killing more babies every year (and maybe even drink babies' blood or put it in vaccines). They're so evil in every regard that Republicans are obligated by their patriotism to block every single initiative, block their judges, and turn their presidencies into failures.

2. Democrats want to "replace" white people, in their jobs, homes and wealth and are willing to give those white people's jobs, homes and wealth to Black people and "illegal immigrants" via "socialism."

3. Democrats want white people terrorized by Black and Hispanic "criminals" and intend to bring this about by "defunding the police."

4. Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress the vote when the Democrats, in fact, committed massive voter fraud in the 2020 election and plan to do it again. To save America, Republicans must stop them by tightening voter eligibility and removing "fraudulent" people from the voting rolls in fraud-prone Black neighborhoods.

5. Democrats want to turn your children into homosexuals and "drag queens" by changing laws, bathrooms, sports, and school curriculum.

6. Democrats want to make your children hate themselves and you because you're white and they're doing this with "Critical Race Theory" at every level, from the military to the media to your local kindergarten.

NONE of these things are true, but on-the-ground Republican base voters believe them all (and even more bizarre things). I know; they call into my radio/TV program every day to explain it to me and my audience.

