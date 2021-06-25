 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/25/21

Dear Democrats: Don't Negotiate With Terrorists-Lovers

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1486
Message Thom Hartmann
Become a Fan
  (137 fans)

From Hartmann Report

Biden, Schumer and the so-called "Problem Solvers" in the Democratic caucus need to wake the hell up: When you negotiate with GOP terrorist-lovers & enhance their credibility you will lose every time.


(Image by Unsplash Photos)   Details   DMCA

There's an old saw that says, "You don't negotiate with terrorists." It's corollary is, "And you don't give terrorists credibility by appearing to negotiate with them or treating them as if they're serious about reforming themselves."

Somebody needs to tell the Democrats, and quickly.

Right now the Republican Party is pushing a few very simple and straightforward messages in advance of the 2022 midterm elections, which they hope will give them control of the House and Senate next year and set them up to take the White House in 2024.

They're also hoping these simple, direct messages will activate enough voters at the state level that they'll take a few more state legislatures so they can call a Constitutional Convention and rewrite the US Constitution to their liking.

The GOP's message, which you'll hear every night on Fox "News," every day on rightwing radio, and straight from Republican elected officials is:

1. Democrats are evil baby-killers and delight in killing more babies every year (and maybe even drink babies' blood or put it in vaccines). They're so evil in every regard that Republicans are obligated by their patriotism to block every single initiative, block their judges, and turn their presidencies into failures.

2. Democrats want to "replace" white people, in their jobs, homes and wealth and are willing to give those white people's jobs, homes and wealth to Black people and "illegal immigrants" via "socialism."

3. Democrats want white people terrorized by Black and Hispanic "criminals" and intend to bring this about by "defunding the police."

4. Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress the vote when the Democrats, in fact, committed massive voter fraud in the 2020 election and plan to do it again. To save America, Republicans must stop them by tightening voter eligibility and removing "fraudulent" people from the voting rolls in fraud-prone Black neighborhoods.

5. Democrats want to turn your children into homosexuals and "drag queens" by changing laws, bathrooms, sports, and school curriculum.

6. Democrats want to make your children hate themselves and you because you're white and they're doing this with "Critical Race Theory" at every level, from the military to the media to your local kindergarten.

NONE of these things are true, but on-the-ground Republican base voters believe them all (and even more bizarre things). I know; they call into my radio/TV program every day to explain it to me and my audience.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thom Hartmann Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

S&P Blames Republicans, Mainstream Media Fails to Report It

Globalization Is Killing The Globe: Return to Local Economies

The Great Tax Con Job

The Uncanny, Frightening Ways That Trump's America Mirrors Hitler's Germany

The Truth about the Trust Fund-- Destroying Social Security to Destroy the Two Party System

The Deciding Moment: The Theft of Human Right

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 