Dean of the Texas House, Rep. Senfronia Thompson explains in detail Republican attack on TX voters

Representative Senfronia Thompson is the Dean of the Texas House. She is an institution in her own right. And she fled Texas with her cohort to protect every Texan's vote. She explains!

Representative Senfronia Thompson took some time out of her busy schedule in Washington DC. She gave an interview immediately after completing her interview with Rachel Maddow.

"The legislature is trying to strip away," Rep. Thompson said. "The voting rights of people."

Thompson enumerated the draconian nature of the bill. It included creating inconveniences like eliminating 24-hour drive-through voting, arcane signature verification, and vote-by-mail re-registration.

Most disconcerting is the freedom the Republican Legislature wants to give to poll watchers. It is nothing more than voter intimidation. Thompson equates it to having Trump's goons, the Proud Boys, populating POC precincts intimidating votes.

Thompson has been in the Texas Legislature for over 50 years. It is that history that she brings that obliges her to fight with all she has got for the voting rights of her constituents. She still remembers her grandparents saving their money for poll taxes. She remembers the blood sacrifice many have made for the vote. Thompson's stories are palpable, piercing, and empathetic.

The Representative said that the Texas delegation met with Senator Joe Manchin, the Democratic protector of the filibuster. She felt that it was a positive meeting. They will continue highlighting the issue in Washington DC. After all, allowing the GOP to kill democracy is not an option.

Representative Senfronia Thompson is not sure how it will end. But she is sure that she and her Texas cohort will not just go into the midnight. They intend to keep up the fight.

