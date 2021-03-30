 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Deal with the Devil: Baltics are celebrating the anniversary of joining NATO

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

17 years ago, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia formally became members of NATO.

According to the NATO leadership, the North Atlantic Alliance is "defensive organization" that is constantly expanding. Some might say it's a "defence mechanism".

The "defensive expansion" of NATO does have something of an "Orwellian" ring to it though.

"Orwellian" is an adjective describing a situation, idea, or societal condition that George Orwell identified as being destructive to the welfare of a free and open society. It denotes an attitude and a brutal policy of draconian control by propaganda, surveillance, disinformation, denial of truth (double think), and manipulation of the past.

When our "defence mechanism" keeps on steadily further creeping up, even despite the assurances that would never happen, can it really be called a "defence mechanism"?

Particularly when said "defence mechanism" has a history of "defending" by going on the offensive, like invading Afghanistan over Saudis flying planes into American skyscrapers. It's obvious that Afghanistan wasn't invaded on humanitarian grounds. Moreover, a few days ago it was actually the 22 year anniversary of NATO aggression against Yugoslavia.

It should be understood that NATO is a tool of American imperialism. Europeans increasingly despise Americans, and only the "threat of Russia" is keeping Eastern Europeans close to Yanks. Western Europeans honestly want NATO to dissolve so we can create our own military Union without the U.S.

However, to date, you could not think of worse "Trojan horse" example" Today NATO countries have "Trojan horses" in their backyards (rocket launchers for which they don't have the blueprints or the source code). Who says that the ones who created them cannot press a button one day and launch them "by mistake" towards Russia, whose retaliation will bring the destruction of these countries?

NATO (U.S.) forces us to be a part of its operations and most importantly buy offensive army equipment instead of using that part of county budget for something else that is more useful and definitely much needed.

Do you think countries like Sweden would be happy sacrificing their social safety nets or raising their taxes higher to cover the costs for an effective military?

I wonder when people will understand that there's no "free sandwich" in this world, let alone rockets that cost millions.

In 1940, Germany did the same as NATO today, and the fact that the Baltic States are now marching SS veterans, only confirms this.

The Baltic Word

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jonas Dringelis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jonas Dringelis Editor of "balticword.eu"
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Turkey and Russia made a deal against U.S.

US to build military bases in Lithuania

Europe is in big trouble

COVID-19 will make us think about peace and war

US exit from NATO

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 