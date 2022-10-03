Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded today that "woke" Hurricane Ian reimburse residents for billions of dollars of damage it inflicted earlier this week.

At a press conference, the governor insisted, "We won't take any s**t from that woke hurricane."

He also announced that he "shipped the migrant hurricane out of Florida to parts unknown."

When pressed by reporters, DeSantis said, "I just punked you. I ain't saying where I sent Hurricane Ian. But he won't be messin' around with the Sunshine State any longer. That's for sure."

Impertinent reporters then asked the governor about his record as a congressman. In 2013, newly elected, he opposed funding to support victims of Hurricane Sandy. That hurricane ravaged parts of the Northeast.

Now, almost a decade later, DeSantis wants the federal government to provide billions of dollars of relief to Florida residents and homeowners.

"Yeah, I know I opposed the so-called 'credit card mentality' in 2013. But this is a new decade. And I represent the Free State of Florida, the freest state in the nation."

DeSantis added, "We love the federal credit card now, y'all. So, let's go, Brandon, I mean Biden. Print money, borrow it from China. Whatever it takes. And remember, we're all in this together. We're the United States of America."

__________________________________________________________________________________________

This article first ran at Humor Times. DeSantis vs 'Woke' Hurricane Ian - Steve Schneider, Humor Times