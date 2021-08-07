 
 
DeSantis School for Personal Freedom Opens its Doors

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Tallahassee -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wearing a suit, appeared by Zoom Friday morning to welcome students and staff to the newly opened DeSantis School for Personal Freedom. The governor, up for reelection next year, but apparently also eyeing a 2024 run for president, did not appear in person "out of respect for the parents who believe they have the freedom to let their children learn in a clothing-optional educational environment," he said.

DeSantis worked with a private group, the "Florida Free Thinkers and Libertarians United," to raise the money to buy land, and build the school, which will be funded with public money and staffed by "responsible adults who think freely," according to a school press release. The school campus consists of three separate sections, with kindergarten through 6th grade, junior high, and senior high school students segregated.

Democrats in the state legislature charged that students from mostly white, wealthy Republican families will attend the school. Nonsense, said DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw, noting the school conducted a lottery that let the parents compete to get their children enrolled. She also claimed that people who oppose the governor are showing "their latent tyrannical nature."

DeSantis acted swiftly after the increasingly powerful organization of liberals, conservatives and libertarians denounced the governor for selective enforcement of his freedom edict for public schools in the Sunshine State. As the Delta variant raced across Florida, DeSantis signed an executive order last week warning school boards that the state may deny them public funds if they impose a mask mandate for the new school year. Also on Friday, the Florida Department of Education approved a private-school voucher program for parents who don't want their children to wear masks in public schools.

Stressing the importance of freedom and parental prerogative, the Trump protege warned President Joe Biden and federal government agencies to "butt out." He added, "The state of Florida, in consultation with parents and health and medical professionals, has the legal authority to act in the interests of parents and children."

DeSantis continued, "The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear clothing all day, every day. Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced clothing policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of clothing by their children."

The governor concluded, "If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I'm standing in your way," adding, "If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida."

Nikki Fried, a potential Democratic challenger next year, said, "Floridians can see with their own eyes that Emperor DeSantis has no clothes." She declined to explain her remark.

 

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl.

