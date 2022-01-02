DeSantis Lied About Dr. Fauci on TV

Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply
Dr. Fauci Fact-Checks DeSantis on COVID-19 Vaccination Claim Dr. Fauci is here to remind you (and Gov. Ron DeSantis) that not getting the COVID-19 vaccine does, in fact, impact others. (Image by YouTube, Channel: NowThis News) DetailsDMCA
An article in The Daily Beast just gave me the information I need to document that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a liar who lies for his perceived political benefit. Journalist Michael Daly, in an end-of-the-year piece, wrote about a Dec. 22 appearance on Fox News with host Dan Bongino.
Bongino asked DeSantis why other governors haven't copied his Monoclonal Antibody Treatment strategy. In August, thousands of more Floridians had died from a summer spike in Covid that DeSantis said he knew was coming. As those deaths increased, the governor started opening up state-run sites. The treatment had been available since last winter when the federal government stockpiled the life-saving drug. People who had not been vaccinated or vaccinated people who had suffered a "breakthrough" infection flocked to get free treatment from the state government in Florida.
But DeSantis, a Fox News celebrity, told Bongino that "people like Dr. Fauci" are to blame for the failure to spread the word about Covid treatment options. DeSantis, according to Daly, said, they have "really shied away from talking about any type of treatment of COVID-19 and they are constantly talking about vaccinations."
Of course, I'm glad DeSantis finally got off of his butt or took time off from campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to give sick Floridians the treatment they deserve. But slick Ron, with his Yale and Harvard degrees, couldn't stop there. He played along with Bongino by acting as a treatment sage. And by blaming Dr. Fauci for something that is just not true.
