DeSantis Jabbing Trump Where It Hurts.

Trump says he would consider Florida Gov. DeSantis as 2024 running mate In a FOX Business exclusive interview former President Trump discusses his platform for a potential 2024 run, which he said ...
Two Florida residents hold ringside tickets for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. On the one hand, if former President Donald John Trump isn't indicted, convicted, and put in prison, mainstream thinkers warn he will dominate the Republican field. They rightly point to his politically created pandemic The Big Lie which gives his supporters permission to rig the election systems in the states. All sorts of folk are busy changing state laws, chasing away independent election workers, and scheming to grab state attorney general and secretary of state positions to impose a Trump victory even if voters pick someone else. On the other hand, there is Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is seeking re-election in 2022. Yes, he wants a second term as governor. But the showman in him has taken center stage, pitching his every word to a much larger audience. In one fell swoop, the ambitious graduate of Yale and Harvard entertained supporters with attacks on Critical Race Theory and Woke culture. His tap dance went something like this here, according to a recent report:

THE VILLAGES Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his "Stop WOKE Act," a bill aimed against critical race theory, during an appearance in The Villages.

The proposal, which stands for "Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act," would statutorily ban the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools and prohibit school districts, colleges, and universities from hiring CRT consultants.

It would also "protect employees against a hostile work environment due to critical race theory training," according to information from the governor's office.

DeSantis, reportedly a conservative and libertarian, has been busy telling businesses and institutions what they can and can't do. In fact, his ideological razzle-dazzle has prompted a Democratic commentator in Florida to gush about the governor's Machiavellian skills.

Thirty-five months into his term as Governor the reality is abundantly clear - Ron DeSantis is the most skilled politician 21st Century Florida has seen. In fact, I don't think their is a close second. We've previously on these pages, written at length about the Governor's ruthlessness in acquiring and holding governing power, which is awe-inspiring for any student of Machiavelli to observe.

But much of DeSantis's political skill revolves around his ability to maintain his conservative base while meandering all over the ideological spectrum in actual practice. We've discussed previously that DeSantis governs and acts at times like a Socialist while attacking socialism. He governs and acts like a populist while claiming conservatism (they are most certainly not the same thing).

That political skill has won props from InfoWars. A member of the much-disdained mainstream press reports that "Conspiracy theory website InfoWars now suggests that GOP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be a better 2024 presidential candidate than former President Donald Trump after the latter repeatedly touted COVID-19 vaccines." Wake up, Donald. A younger Floridian is hungry for power. And it is becoming clearer every day that you guys won't always be bosom buddies.
This piece first appeared at What's Going On, my free Substack newsletter. DeSantis Jabbing Trump Where It Hurts - by Steve Schneider (substack.com)

 

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone. He started a Substack newsletter, What's Going On, on Christmas Day, 2020.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
