DeSantis Jabbing Trump Where It Hurts.

THE VILLAGES Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his "Stop WOKE Act," a bill aimed against critical race theory, during an appearance in The Villages.

The proposal, which stands for "Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act," would statutorily ban the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools and prohibit school districts, colleges, and universities from hiring CRT consultants.

It would also "protect employees against a hostile work environment due to critical race theory training," according to information from the governor's office.