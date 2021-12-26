Trump says he would consider Florida Gov. DeSantis as 2024 running mate In a FOX Business exclusive interview former President Trump discusses his platform for a potential 2024 run, which he said ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox Business) Details DMCA
THE VILLAGES Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his "Stop WOKE Act," a bill aimed against critical race theory, during an appearance in The Villages.
The proposal, which stands for "Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act," would statutorily ban the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools and prohibit school districts, colleges, and universities from hiring CRT consultants.
It would also "protect employees against a hostile work environment due to critical race theory training," according to information from the governor's office.
Thirty-five months into his term as Governor the reality is abundantly clear - Ron DeSantis is the most skilled politician 21st Century Florida has seen. In fact, I don't think their is a close second. We've previously on these pages, written at length about the Governor's ruthlessness in acquiring and holding governing power, which is awe-inspiring for any student of Machiavelli to observe.
But much of DeSantis's political skill revolves around his ability to maintain his conservative base while meandering all over the ideological spectrum in actual practice. We've discussed previously that DeSantis governs and acts at times like a Socialist while attacking socialism. He governs and acts like a populist while claiming conservatism (they are most certainly not the same thing).
This piece first appeared at What's Going On, my free Substack newsletter. DeSantis Jabbing Trump Where It Hurts - by Steve Schneider (substack.com)