DeSantis Hoisted on a Right-Wing Petard

Media specialists working in the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emailed me Friday afternoon, saying, "We were the first state to initiate large-scale canvassing campaigns in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. Our teams knocked on nearly 1.1 million doors over a span of just three months - March, April, and May."

The email continued, "Through this initiative, the State of Florida vaccine outreach teams helped answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, assist individuals to identify vaccination sites near them, and pre-register individuals for vaccine appointments through this strategy. The teams also distributed more than 516,000 informational material to Floridians across the state and canvassed in more than 2,100 neighborhoods."

Terrific, I say. The government ought to take affirmative action to help people live better lives. But the action the DeSantis administration took flies in the face of Republican and right-wing outrage over the Biden administration's plans to go door-knocking. The president's plan calls for outreach workers to go door to door now that about 100 million people remain unvaccinated. Health experts warn that the Delta variant is causing more illness and death, mostly among people who have declined to get vaccinated.

Try selling any of this information to a bevy of Republican politicians who apparently did not know what Governor DeSantis was doing in the Sunshine State in March, April, and May. Here is a greatest-hits sampling of right-wing outrage over the purported denial of freedom and liberty foisted on unsuspecting Americans by Biden the evil Democratic usurper.