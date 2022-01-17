DeSantis Confuses Absolute Power with Freedom

Supreme Court upholds vaccine mandate for health care workers In a highly anticipated ruling Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers who ...
My governor has outdone himself. A Harvard Law School grad, he recently dismissed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that he does not like. Ron DeSantis, running for reelection and the 2024 GOP presidential nomination jointly, also branded two conservative justices with whom he disagreed as lacking "backbone." The two justices had the gumption to join with three "liberal" justices to uphold a Biden administration policy that requires medical facilities to require workers to get Covid vaccines or face the loss of federal Medicare funding. Even a DeSantis administration alumna had to check the governor for his failure to obey a ruling from the Supreme Court. "Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew said that centers receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding could still implement vaccine mandates for their employees.
"'Hospitals are obligated to remain compliant with the programs' conditions of participation and must comply with this federal vaccine requirement now upheld by the highest court,' said Mayhew, who previously worked in the DeSantis administration, according to Florida Politics."
The governor's play to the tough, hell-no crowd came after fellow Florida resident Donald John Trump labeled DeSantis "gutless" for cowardly declining to tell a Fox News host whether he had gotten a Covid booster shot.
DeSantis fired back, saying Trump imposed lockdowns when he was president. The fearless leader of my state atoned to this extent, according to press reports. He lamented that he did not speak up more forcefully against the Trump "tyranny".
Of course, DeSantis neglected to mention that he had supported lockdowns before he opposed them; even forcing Broward County barkeeps to protest for the governor to open up bars so people could get drunk and Covid at the same time. All in the name of keeping our economy free. DeSantis finally relented, and Covid surged a few times in the Sunshine State. About 63,000 Covid deaths and counting is a small price to pay to appease the politically aggrieved and stoke multiple levels of raw political ambition at the same time.
