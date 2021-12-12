 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 12/12/21

De-Monetized by Google-- dealing with A.I.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (300 fans)

Google is evil and censoring ideas
Google is evil and censoring ideas
(Image by L Fid)   Details   DMCA

Almost every day I get an email notification from Google that they've removed their ads from another article page on OEN, effectively de-monetizing the content. It's almost always because of content related to Covid or vaccination. Before Covid, we might get such notifications every few months.

We'll keep running content based on our decisions and criteria, not Google's... or should I call them by their new name, Alphabet?

Google changed their name to Alphabet. Facebook has changed their name to Meta. The names they had were worth at least hundreds of millions. Why did they change them? Remember when Google had the slogan, "do no evil"? Now Google and Facebook and too many other major companies run too much of their operations using mindless algorithms. I can tell you from personal experience that they are idiotic, moronic and far too often wrong.

I don't think that they are always wrong in the case of OEN. They don't want content related to questioning or challenging the official Covid and vaccine narrative. But, for example, if someone discusses the idea that the drug that big Pharma is developing to treat Covid is similar to Ivermectin, the article will be flagged. That's the big stupid in artificial intelligence.

The use of artificial intelligence is spreading like a plague. It is used by corporations to deal with humans, with customers, so that no people have to be paid. It doesn't work for us. It does work for the companies that use it.

I've had to deal with it with Google, Facebook, UPS. It is maddening. I used to think that the ridiculous decisions were made by fresh hires right out of college looking to score performance points. Not anymore. Now I blame algorithms. When the algorithm hits, Facebook allows an appeal. You can't provide one word of defense or explanation, you just click an appeal button. I don't think clicking that button gets a human involved.

Demonetizing articles is a dangerous policy. Both parties want even more control of these megacorporations. They want them to do even more censorship. Meanwhile, the mainstream, or as I've long said, corpstream media (or corpsestream media, you pick) are getting worse and worse, i.e., better and better at towing the establishment line and talking points. We need alternative media more than ever.

Ten years ago, OEN when was tracked by Google news, we were first, second or third on search results for searches for "progressive news," Progressive opinion," liberal opinion." Google changed their algorithms, and now, we don't even show up.

I almost never use Google anymore. I use DuckDuckGo, but that just protects me from Google snooping on me. But I went to Google to check to see what happened when I searched for "Progressive Opinion" which we usually ranked as one, two or three, on. The first results page, outside of The Progressive, offers links to Wikipedia, the NYTimes, Wall Street Journal, Britannica. What the F?

It used to be that besides OEN there were many other progressive sites listed on the first Google results page. One might conclude that Google is attempting to wipe out progressive opinion. The first results are Politico, Washington Post and NYTimes. Further down the page conservative sites are included.

Google has become the embodiment of evil. It is too big. Facebook is too big. Apple is too big. I've written many articles about getting rid of billionaires (The No Billionaires, De-Billionairize the Planet Crusade ) but I think that my focus needs to be expanded to getting rid of "too big." These mega-corporations are a dangerous threat to democracy. They've probably already, through their algorithmic warfare, wiped out many progressive sites.

We're going to keep up the fight on OpEdNews. I don't even buy a lot of the anti-Fauci and anti-Gates stuff posted here, but we need to be able to talk about these things from both sides. So I'll keep doing what I've been doing with OEN. Screw F*ck the monster corporations.

And I've turned off ads for this article. I don't need Google telling me to.

 

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 56 fans, 91 articles, 494 quicklinks, 5576 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Rob, let me be the first to applaud your standing up to the censors. Establishing OEN early in the alternative media space was a stroke of genius, especially developing your standalone platform.

The comment section is what keeps me coming back, despite the "curating" of too many authors, especially during the initial hysteria over covid1984 (sic). The fact that you don't "curate" the comment section shows that you are openminded and progressive, even with comments that you personally find objectionable.

I suspect that maintaining OEN is a financial burden for you personally. If only there was a way that you could break free entirely of advertisements. I wish there was a way to get OEN supporters to set up a special escrow account of donations to replace the advertising revenue.

I know a lot of readers are hard pressed financially, and many worthy websites are begging for financial support. One cannot give to all of them, as much as they deserve it.

Yet I find it hard to make excuses for the regulars here not to become paid members. They are abusing your generosity. Seriously, we are talking about less than the cost of a daily cup of coffee at Dunkin Donuts.

Thanks for all you do to keep OEN running. Obviously you are not in it for the money.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 at 10:43:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 1 fan, 4 articles, 257 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thumbs all the way up to the edge of Cyberspace!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 at 11:20:48 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 