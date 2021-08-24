 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

David Gilbert, Ex-Weather Underground Member, Granted Clemency by Cuomo. Will Parole Board Free Him?

By
Democracy Now

See original here

Outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo used his final hours in office to grant clemency to six men, including former Weather Underground member David Gilbert, who was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for his role in a 1981 robbery of an armored truck that left a security guard and two police officers dead. Gilbert, who is 76 years old and has been incarcerated for four decades, will now be able to apply for parole.

"Now it's a matter of hoping that the parole board will do the right thing," says Steve Zeidman, Gilbert's lawyer, who also represents four of the other men granted clemency. "They recognize the harm, the trauma and the grief that their actions caused. " They have done everything a human being can do to repair and atone while inside." Zeidman and other advocates are still pushing for the release of hundreds of others, saying "the list is eternal."

Transcript

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report. I'm Amy Goodman.

Here in New York, Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first-ever female governor early Tuesday after outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation took effect at midnight last night, after a state attorney general report found he sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo used his final hours in office to grant clemency to six men: David Gilbert, Greg Mingo, Robert Ehrenberg, Ulysses Boyd, Paul Clark, and Lawrence Penn, who received a full pardon.

Democracy Now!  is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Pioneering the largest public media collaboration in the U.S., Democracy Now! is broadcast on (more...)
 
