Dave's Razor

When the Beatles first appeared on the Ed Sullivan show in 1964, they drew an audience of 73 million viewers. It was astounding and phenomenal, it was Sunday night and if you weren't watching Ed Sullivan you had two other television choices. Short of the second coming or Trump performing a nude ballet recital on the White House lawn, it will never be equaled. A generation before, Franklin Roosevelt gave his fireside chats on the radio and if you weren't listening you were probably reading a book or a newspaper.

Today media proliferation engulfs us, hundreds of cable channels internet choices, video games, not to mention Facebook. The revolution might be televised but no one will know what channel it is on. No one will ever draw an audience of 73 million in a market place diluted to a generation taking cell phone selfies for their friends. I've got this great new ap for my phone called real life. With it, I can go outside and play sports or run or meet people and interact.

Thanks to the blogosphere, the problems of the world can be deduced to space aliens, the illuminati, Israel, Rockefeller, skull and bones, the CIA, the Council on Foreign Relations and Mark Zuckerberg and let's not forget Hillary Clinton. The question is as old as Jebus of Nazareth"What is truth? You have a right to your opinions, but you don't have a right to the facts.

The glory which is built upon a lie soon becomes a most unpleasant incumbrance. ... How easy it is to make people believe a lie, and how hard it is to undo that work again! -Mark Twain

Officially, it started on the day President Trump was inaugurated. This isn't a case of left or right or space aliens or the illuminati. The president claimed his inaugural was the biggest crowd in history, when it wasn't. It was a claim demonstrably false. A claim which has no teeth in a modern agenda, a frivolous lie. Then came Kelly Ann Conway with her alternative facts. An alternative fact is a lie with a nice frame. It is a lie on Fox, and it is a lie on MSNBC.

There is an old Roman maxim I have used as a telltale throughout my life and it rarely ever fails me. "Who gains from this?" So, when President Obama bails out the banks en mass and then says he's only willing to help responsible consumers and Republicans call him a liberal or a communist"I laugh.

"The only thing new in the world is the history you do not know." Harry S. Truman

The current President has taken lying to a new apogee, he is the Apollo program of liars. It isn't liberal or conservative, neither left nor right. People in his own administration say this.

"The root of the problem is the president's amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making." Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed

Is this the truth or is it a lie? Does it sound like it could be true or does it sound like someone is making it up? It is a known fact that the President has cheated on his wives. We know that the President has been involved in some shady business deals. We know that the President has a habit of telling lies. To me, I find the statement very plausible, not because Fox news says so or because the guy Spacereptilliansruletheworld.com says so. The known facts support up the unknown supposition.

Occam's Razor says, the simplest answer is usually correct but Occam's an old guy from way back. A more moder version can be found in Marxist teachings, "He may look like an idiot and talk like an idiot but don't let that fool you. He really is an idiot."- Groucho Marx

But the blogosphere loves plots and secrets to which only they hold the answers. Did you know the world is flat? The moon landings were faked, and Bill Clinton has an alien love child? Let's call it an adjunct to Occam's razor, let's call it Dave's Razor, if it sounds batshit crazy"it probably is. Does the government lie to us? Every damn day, you bet they do. Do you ever lie to your boss when your late for work? "Well, you see sir. There was this giant UFO parked in my parking space and well, when I complained they hit me with their freeze ray, and it took me an hour to thaw out." Try it, it might work.

Truth to a lie is like water on a fire, it will still be wet long after the fires gone cold. First the administration said it was Comey, then it was Comey and McCabe now it's the entire FBI out to get them with the Deep State. Oooh, the Deep State, sound ominous doesn't it? But who is the Deep State? Why it could be anyone"even you!

This must be a product of a great conspiracy, a conspiracy on a scale so immense as to dwarf any previous such venture in the history of man. Senator Joseph McCarthy

The truth is out there, politics are politics. Mueller notwithstanding, the evidence is overwhelming.

