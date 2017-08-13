Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Dark Matter: Surrendering our Secrets to Malevolent Forces

By       Message Chris Floyd     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/13/17

Author 3049
Become a Fan
  (46 fans)

From Empire Burlesque

(This is my latest column for the print version of CounterPunch, edited slightly.)

From pixabay.com: Exploding night mind {MID-151607}
Exploding night mind
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"And if my thought-dreams could be seen
They'd probably stick my head in a guillotine."

Thus quoth the Bard, more than half a century ago. At the time, these lines were an electrifying insight into human nature, lighting up dark corners of the psyche not usually explored in popular music. They were also a jolting reversal of the usual protest song dynamic: a righteous hero denouncing evil from a position of moral purity. Here, at the end of a long, incandescent jeremiad against a sick society, we see the "prophet" suddenly subjecting himself to the harsh judgment he had just rendered. "Yeah, this place is Hieronymus Bosch on stilts -- but you should see what's howling in my head!'

We all have a night mind, we all have thought-dreams which, if exposed, perhaps might not get us guillotined but could well kill the image we present to others -- and to ourselves. And this is true even for the most liberated, hip or "woke" among us. (Like Dylan's own sheepish confession in his memoir, Chronicles, that back in the day he'd harbored a secret liking for Barry Goldwater because the politician reminded him of Tom Mix, the movie cowboy. Now that's perverse!)

So imagine if there were a magic machine that let us explore our own guillotinable notions -- or indeed, to range through the night-mind of the whole human race, encountering lurid thought-dreams beyond our previous imagining. A magic machine where every forbidden thought or fear or desire, even things abhorrent to our own daylight mind, could be approached, encountered, explored -- and this in deepest privacy, in the safe confines of our homes, our normal daily reality. Who could resist dipping -- or plunging -- into such a dream-world? Yes, of course, we speak of the internet.

And these explorations need not be anything aberrant, illegal or immoral in themselves, but simply retrograde to what we think of as our truest, essential self. A gentle kindergarten teacher who finds herself looking with lurid fascination at beheadings on YouTube. A kind and loving social activist who is inexplicably drawn to the revolting racist bile she sees on Reddit. A married, smalltown bank manager who peruses gay porn or transgender websites, idly dreaming of alternative lives that in reality he would never pursue. An obsessive haunted by irrational, humiliating fears who seeks comfort -- or exacerbation -- down the digital alleyways of half-baked data and feverish need. The permutations are endless. Every dark impulse, every passing fantasy, every perverse or unsettling notion thrown up by the imp of the mind: all of this available, in endless profusion, 24/7, all over the world.

Now imagine if all of these self-exposing thought-dreams were being recorded by the magic machine. Imagine if this compromising material could be made instantly available to the security organs of an overweening nation-state or the overlords of a rapacious corporate power. What you would have then is an apparatus of repression, blackmail and control beyond the wildest dreams of the most tyrannical regimes, religions and ideologies in all of human history. Any dissident, any heretic speaking out against the power structure could be undermined politically, if not destroyed psychologically, by the exposure of their night-mind, their guillotine-worthy thought-dreams, by those who hold the keys to the magic machine.

And this need not apply only to those who had roused themselves to denounce publicly the crimes and rapine of the powers that be. No, even that quiet bank manager, that suffering obsessive, might draw back from making waves -- or supporting any wave-makers -- in the knowledge that their personal strangeness could potentially be exposed. This fearful but not unreasonable assumption is, in part, the fruit of the many whistleblowing revelations about the surveillance state and the incredibly pervasive reach of our hi-tech behemoths (Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc.) in recent years. We have all been taught to assume that everything we do and say and show on-line is being watched, stored and laid open to state and corporate scrutiny. And we are right to do so.

Yet because this magic machine has tapped into our of most primal impulses, because it offers the ever-alluring but ever-elusive promise of filling the holes torn in our psyches by our individual upbringings and by the cruelties, chaos and contradictions in any and every social, political and cultural milieu we find ourselves caught up in, we keep exploring -- and recording -- our thought-dreams with it. We can't stop feeding it with kompromat against ourselves, can't stop giving malevolent forces -- who care nothing for us beyond what they can wring from us for their own power and profit -- the key to the inner sanctum of our souls.

There is also the fact these malevolent forces have made it virtually impossible to carry out your daily life without giving them access to your lives and thoughts. Increasingly, in order simply to function in the modern world, you must tell them who you are, where you are, what you are buying, reading, watching, listening to.

So the Laureate's lyrics are no longer metaphorical lights cast into our secret darkness. They are now the literal truth: our thought-dreams can be seen. And they can be used, should the powerful wish it, to put our heads in a guillotine.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Chris Floyd is an American journalist. His work has appeared in print and online in venues all over the world, including The Nation, Counterpunch, Columbia Journalism Review, the Christian Science Monitor, Il Manifesto, the Moscow Times and many (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Soft Machine: A Bright Ray of Hope for Bradley Manning

A Low, Dishonest Decade: New Details for the Iraq War Crime Mosaic

Blanking Bradley Manning: NYT and AP Launch Operation Amnesia

Obama's Selective Outrage: Rage Against Russia, Silence at Indian Injustice

The Unplucked Eye: Sinister Machinations Behind Kentucky's Manufactured Martyr

Blockading the Truth: Obama's Big Lie About Gaza

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 31 fans, 1 articles, 3 quicklinks, 3723 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Powerful stuff Chris. I may have nightmares tonight.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 13, 2017 at 5:55:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 4 fans, 4 articles, 11 quicklinks, 611 comments, 24 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Very interesting article especially the way you laid it out using the stark metaphor of heads being put in a guillotine. ... A somewhat similar -- not really very similar, but you will get the idea -- thought has occurred to me at times. What if in the afterlife, should there be one, anyone's entire life and all of their life's thoughts could be replayed for anyone to see? I am guessing that most likely just about everyone, after passing on to that afterlife and finding out their entire life and thoughts are on view for anyone to see, might wish they had been guillotined at a very young age. Except, while their own life was on view, they would also be viewing other people's lives. They would likely understand that they are quite like many others. Especially their thoughts... Just a thought I have had...

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 13, 2017 at 7:39:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 