Daniel P. Horan, O.F.M., on Ecophobia (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 22, 2023: This morning, I read Daniel P. Horan's thought-provoking column titled "Considering the spiritual roots of ecophobia amid climate change" (dated September 21, 2023) at the website of the National Catholic Reporter:

See Click Here

Horan eagerly awaits Pope Francis' new apostolic exhortation on the climate crisis in early October - as do I. Pope Francis' 2015 eco-encyclical is the most widely read encyclical ever published by a pope (it is available in English and other languages at the Vatican's website).

In the meantime, I enjoyed his reflections on the concept of ecophobia. The concept does need to be operationally defined and explained, as he proceeds to do in his column. He notes that the author Simon C. Estok in his 2018 book The Ecophobia Hypothesis (Routledge) "describes ecophobia as 'a uniquely human psychological condition that prompts antipathy toward nature.'" And Horan further notes that Estok "adds, 'The ecophobia condition exists on a spectrum'" - a spectrum that can range from at least ancient Christianity to "the industrial revolution, beginning in the 18th century," up to the present time in our Western cultural history.

Taking a hint from both Horan and Estok, I want to discuss the spectrum of ecophobia in our Western cultural history, from antiquity onward.

But the baseline measure for the spectrum of ecophobia in our Western cultural history must be established as the pre-Western cultural condition that Horan and others characterize as the more-than-human world.

For phenomenological account of the more-than-human world, see David Abram's 1996 book The Spell of the Sensuous: Perception and Language in a More-Than-Human World (Pantheon books/ Random House).

For another account of the more-than-human world, see the classicist Eric A. Havelock's account of the Homeric mentality in his landmark book Preface to Plato (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press). What Havelock refers to as the contrasting Platonic mentality involves the separation of the knower from the known and thus the ancient Greek beginning of what Horan and Estok refer to as ecophobia.

But also see the American Jesuit scholar Walter J. Ong's review of Havelock's landmark 1963 book that is reprinted in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2002, pp. 309-312).

For yet another account of the more-than-human world, see the American Jesuit scholar Walter J. Ong's seminal 1969 article "World as View and World as Event" in the journal the American Anthropologist, volume 71, number 4 (August 1969): pp. 634-647; it is reprinted in volume three of Ong's Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Scholars Press, 1995, pp. 69-90).

I discuss Ong's seminal 1969 article extensively in my article "Walter Ong and Harold Bloom can help us understand the Hebrew Bible" in the journal Explorations in Media Ecology, volume 11, numbers 3&$ (2012): pp. 255-272.

But also see the late David M. Smith's essay "World as Event: Aspects of Chipewyan Ontology" that is reprinted in the book Of Ong and Media Ecology, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2012, pp. 117-141).

Now, Horan explicitly refer to Pope Francis 2015 eco-encyclical. However, even though Horan adverts expressly to the more-than-human world, he does not refer to Pope Francis 2020 post-synodal apostolic exhortation Querida Amazonia ("Beloved Amazon").

I have discussed Pope Francis' 2020 post-synodal apostolic exhortation in my 4,000-word review essay "Pope Francis' 2020 Apostolic Exhortation, and Walter J. Ong's Thought" that is available online through the University of Minnesota's digital conservancy:

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).