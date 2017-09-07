Power of Story
Dangerous Times: John Pilger Discusses North Korea, China and the Threat of Nuclear War and Accident

By       Message John Pilger     Permalink
From PIPR

Co-written by T.J. Coles

The US continues to provoke North Korea with military exercises near its borders. It also fails to live up to diplomatic agreements. Western media continue to distort the chronology of cause and effect, inverting reality to claim that North Korea is provoking the West. John Pilger (The Coming War on China) talks to T.J. Coles about the situation.

This interview contains material from our book, Voices for Peace: War, Resistance and America's Quest for Full-Spectrum Dominance -- an edited collection of original works by Pilger, as well as Noam Chomsky, Cynthia McKinney, Ilan Pappe' and other leading activists and scholars (Clairview Books, 2017).

TJC: What is the threat from North Korea?

JP: The threat is from the United States, which for more than two generations has bullied and provoked North Korea while denying Koreans a treaty that would finally ended their civil war and open up numerous possibilities, including reunification. The one pause in this warmongering campaign, during the 1990s, demonstrated that negotiations can "work," regardless of what Trump says.

In 1992, the North and South signed the Declaration of Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, what was called "An Agreed Framework" was established and resulted in a suspension of North Korea's nuclear programmes in exchange for a US agreement to build two nuclear reactors within the terms of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

George W. Bush tore this up in 2002.

Then there were Six-Party Talks in Beijing. Today, China and Russia have said that if the US and South Korea cease their provocative military exercises -- which include regime change -- North Korea will stop firing its missiles. Will the Trump administration agree to this?

TJC: How do you assess Trump's China policy, as opposed to Obama's?

John Pilger grew up in Sydney, Australia. He has been a war correspondent, author and documentary film-maker. He is one of only two to win British journalism's highest award twice, for his work all over the world. On 1 November, he was awarded (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

