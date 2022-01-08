 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 1/8/22

Dangerous Planet - YouTube

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Here is a video from .youtube.com/post/UgkxEJS9xlppEAzUlEdbnrmaoY5i-daKfSY7

THIS IS IN CASE ROB DIDN'T SEE IT.

We all know pretty much who was in on it and what went down. The blind leading the blinded leading the even more blind; layers of devotees and manipulators, a perfect lasagna of a coup. Trump should do time , but he's insane and should be committed instead, while the rest of the White House crowd and Congressmen and women who partook shall be fined mightily, for the benefit of the injured in the scuffle and the families of the dead; then fired; never to return; as per our Constitution, which the GOP is so fond of lauding.

Let's just do that and be done with it. The better part of the Nation will rise up and cheer, the rest will skulk away in shame, as they should. Prisons are for the violent; I say fine the crap out of all the sycophants still sniveling about stolen votes, when virtually every fraudulent vote discovered was for Trump, and then turn them out : 14/3, our dear Constitution.

ROB !!

Aren't you going there?

MOLLY

 

Born in Long Island public school year in Sweden as exchange student, went to Harvard one year, Cooper Union in NYC as Art student.
 
Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Hey Molly, I think where he is going is pretty far from there...but WOW! What a flood!

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 at 9:50:35 PM

