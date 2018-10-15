 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Dangerous, Expensive Drugs Aggressively Pushed? You Have These Medical Conflicts of Interest to Thank.

By Martha Rosenberg

opednews.com Headlined to H1 10/15/18

Author 1353
The year was 2011. FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg proposed loosening conflict of interest rules for doctors sitting on advisory committees because non-compromised doctors were disappearing. The FDA could not find"knowledgeable experts who are free of financial conflicts of interest," said news reports.



Pharma Money Has Infiltrated Medicine
How bad is Pharma's brazen financial infiltration into US medicine? The New York Times and ProPublica recently reported that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's own CEO, Dr. Craig B. Thompson, its chief medical officer, Dr. Jose' Baselga, and one of its immunotherapy specialists, Dr. Jedd Wolchok, were swimming in Pharma money.

Thomas sat on the boards of Merck and Charles River Laboratories and actually founded a cancer start-up. Wolchok, says the Times and ProPublica, has links to 31 Pharma companies. Baselga, who has since resigned, received undisclosed millions from Pharma.

I have personally attended medical conferences where doctors unflinchingly show slide after slide of Pharma companies who pay them as if the payments did not affect their presentations to follow.

The responses of doctors exposed for the payola/bribes are downright embarrassing. Lee Cohen, lead author of a 2006 JAMA article promoting antidepressants during pregnancy listed 76 financial relationships with Pharma that he and the other authors had not mentioned explaining that, "We did not view those associations as relevant to this study."

Entire hospital programs have been Pharma funded. Harvard child psychiatrist Joseph "Risperdal" Biederman approached Johnson & Johnson with a money-making schemecalled the Johnson & Johnson Center for the Study of Pediatric Psychopathology at Massachusetts General Hospital to "move forward the commercial goals of J. & J." and "support the safety and effectiveness of risperidone [Risperdal] in this age group."

Dr. Mani Pavuluri, who received GlaxoSmithKline dollars, founded the Pediatric Mood Disorders Program and the Pediatric Brain Research and InterventioN (BRAIN) Center at the University of Illinois, conflicts of interest notwithstanding. She has since left in disgrace.

The corruption also affects our tax dollars. Despite leaving Emory University under a shameful cloud for not disclosing Pharma income and having a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant terminated, Dr. Charles Nemeroff r esurfaced at the University of Miami along with our tax dollars in what was widely regarded as undisguised cronyism.

Rather than stopping such conflicts of interest, mainstream medicine is moving toward legitimizing them. Dr. Timothy Wilens, chief of the division of child and adolescent psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital readily admits his "ties" to Pharma saying he has "an academic obligation to work with the industry."

Duke's Dr. Robert Califf, who became FDA Commissioner after Hamburg, said, "many of us consult with the pharmaceutical industry, which I think is a very good thing. They need ideas and then the decision about what they do is really up to the person who is funding the study."

A disclosure statement on the website of Duke Clinical Research Institute says "Robert M. Califf, MD, reports receiving research grant support from Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson/Scios, Lilly, Merck, and Schering Plough, and consulting fees from Annenberg, Aterovax, Bayer/Ortho McNeil, BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, WebMd/theheart.org, Johnson and Johnson/Scios, Kowa Research Institute, McKinsey & Company, Medtronic, Merck, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Aventis, and Schering Plough, and has an equity position with NITROX, LLC."

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Martha Rosenberg

  New Content

Not just doctors but hospitals themselves are increasingly funded by Pharma and pushing its agenda

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 5:29:53 PM

BFalcon

Reply to Martha Rosenberg:

Where did you find dangerous drugs?

You are misinforming people.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 2:59:25 PM

lila york

  New Content

Many thanks for this article. We all need to get so fed up with big pharma that we reject all of it and turn to the more advanced and elevated natural cures available to us. I am so sick of watching drugs pitched in television ads, as though those poisons were good for us. Most of them seem to end in class action lawsuits for wrongful deaths. The US medical system is a cancer on the earth.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 12:55:24 AM

Martha Rosenberg

Reply to lila york:

The best thing that ever happened to Pharma was TV ads--convincing perfectly healthy people they are sick and need expensive drugs

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 1:14:11 AM

BFalcon

Reply to Martha Rosenberg:

I am against drug advertising to people.

However, where did "Pharma" convince "perfectly" healthy people that they are sick?

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:01:11 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Reply to lila york:

Get rid of your TV. You will see fewer pharma ads and your brains will not get sucked out.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 5:01:40 PM

