Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Danger Lurks from Washington Torpedoing Korea Talks

By       Message Finian Cunningham       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/13/18

Author 85939
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)

From Strategic Culture

From youtube.com: North and South Korea hold first direct talks in years {MID-226552}
North and South Korea hold first direct talks in years
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There was near-unanimous welcoming of the surprise peace talks this week between North and South Korean delegations. Even the bellicose US President Donald Trump put aside his fiery rhetoric to endorse the diplomatic engagement between the two divided Koreas, saying he "hoped something good would result."

The two Korean sides met for 11 hours of discussions in the "peace village" of Panmunjom near the Demilitarized Zone that has separated the states since the Korean War (1950-53). The cordial handshakes and friendly words exchanged raised hopes that a major breakthrough was underway -- this after a year of mounting tensions and fears of an all-out war breaking out on the Korean Peninsula.

Russia and China lauded the opening of talks this week -- the first in nearly two years of impasse -- saying it was exactly what they had been prescribing for the past several months in order to calm escalating tensions. The United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres also praised the new commitment to dial down conflict.

- Advertisement -

Perhaps surprising was the apparent welcome given by Washington to the talks. President Trump said he was "100 percent" behind South Korean President Moon Jae-in's initiative to invite the North to dialogue.

Previously, Washington has been adamant that there would be no talks with Communist North Korea until its leader Kim Jong-un first gave a commitment to end the country's nuclear weapons program. Evidently, Washington seems prepared for its South Korean ally to proceed with negotiations without conditions. At least for now.

Trump reportedly acceded to the South Korean leader's request for joint American military exercises to be postponed until after the Winter Olympic games and the follow-up Paralympics which end in March. That move was seen as a major concession to North Korea, which has long protested that such drills are a provocative rehearsal for war.

- Advertisement -

With the postponement of the US-South Korea military maneuvers, Pyongyang quickly responded to agree to attend the talks this week at the DMZ with a delegation from Seoul.

Again, this is the kind of trust-building that Russia and China have been advocating. Both Moscow and Beijing have maintained that the "freezing" of US-led military exercises can lead to the North Korean side halting its nuclear missile tests, which in turn helps to consolidate negotiations for a final peace settlement to the decades-old Korean conflict. Last year, Washington rebuffed Moscow and Beijing's "freeze-freeze" proposal. But the new year opening of talks vindicates the proposal.

The progress achieved from talks this week alone is impressive. Not only has North Korea agreed to send athletes to participate in the Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea next month, thereby removing security fears over the event; the two sides went further to re-establish military-to-military dialogue in a bid to reduce tensions. They are also planning to resume reunification exchanges between families separated by the Korean War.

This is the very kind of diplomatic progress that can be achieved if mutual goodwill is permitted. It negates Washington's belligerent stance of treating North Korea as a "rogue state." The Trump administration, as with previous US administrations, has repeatedly spurned diplomacy with North Korea, preferring instead to use threats of war and "total destruction."

Trump gave himself credit for his tough rhetoric and policy of "maximum pressure" bringing North Korea to the negotiating table this week.

However, another way of looking at it is that North Korea feels ready to talk with adversaries because it has achieved as of late last year the nuclear capability to strike the US. Kim Jong-un declared the capability to hit the American mainland in this New Year address. It was in the same speech that he extended an olive branch to South Korea to open peace talks between "people of the same national heritage."

- Advertisement -

Notably, this week the North Korean delegation warned that its nuclear weapons were pointed only at the United States, "not at our brethren in South Korea, nor at China nor Russia."

US media tended to read the talks initiative with cynical motives. In a New York Times report, headlined 'North Korea moves towards detente with Seoul', the following editorial comment dripped with cynicism: "Few in Seoul or Washington believe Mr Kim, though an avid sports fan, is motivated solely by the Olympic spirit. The Winter Games also present him with an ideal opportunity to throw a wrench in President Trump's threats of military action if the North does not agree to give up its nuclear program."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Mentally Unfit" Trump Signals Palace Coup Option

Is a military coup against Trump in the cards?

Russia Vindicated by Terrorist Surrenders in Syria

America -- the Most Frightened Nation on Earth

Pentagon, CIA Form Praetorian Guard for Clinton as Warmonger President

Putin Foresaw Death of US Global Power

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Jim Glover

Become a Fan
Author 504794

(Member since Feb 14, 2016), 1 fan, 38 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

People don't like the truth but I don't see Kim giving up his nuclear weapons. He now has enough to deter an attack by the US and just like Israel and Russia and the US if the nuclear war happens, computers take over because there is not enough time to stop the missiles, Ships, bombers, and nuclear Subs from the electronic programing of the final War.

Just from an EMP of a nuke blown high in the atmosphere will take out all electronics and Power on the US mainland... which means only one intercontinental nuclear missile from NK would not need to survive reentry or even have very good guidance.

Now whether Trump can be persuaded of the new reality is another matter.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 3:39:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 12 fans, 19 articles, 2005 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Glover:   New Content

I agree Jim, this is the issue facing SK and Japan as the false sense of safety across the Pacific Ocean is not an issue as even conventional weapons will target nuclear power plants as well as population centers. The results will be millions of deaths in the first day/s of all 3 countries. The US of Empire has reached the "Peter Principle for all to see.

There has to be a pivot by these countries to save their future and existence. They will choose One Belt--One Road trade in local currencies which are often more favorable to regional economic conditions vis--vis the US Dollar and is multilateral verses unilateral.

There is no other choice so the question is what will Empire do in its throes of death? Tucking your head between your butt cheeks and kissing your as* goodbye is not an option.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 5:49:28 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 12 fans, 19 articles, 2005 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Finian once again covers the real issues quite clearly and with clarity. There are a couple of reasons that the storm will not pass as long as the gathering storm clouds build from the juxtapose of the conflicting issue of war and peace. Vassal or war, multilateral and peace, those are the real issues facing not only the Korean peninsula but also the Island of Japan it is either rule of Empire or multilateral peace built on trade and cooperation not coercion.

"Washington has been adamant that there would be no talks with Communist North Korea until its leader Kim Jong-un first gave a commitment to end the country's nuclear weapons program"

"The problem is that US hegemonic ambitions in the Asia-Pacific region go beyond merely having a military garrison in South Korea. Washington needs a pretext for its military presence in the region owing to its bigger geopolitical antagonism towards Russia and China"

The nuclear option has been the only deterrent to surrender and slavery in the current environment. More and more nations are trying to gather the where with all to break that yoke of bondage for self rule for the benefit of their citizens outside of the Iron Law of Oligarchy and the partnership and conclusion of corporations with state. We all know fascism. Mussolini incorporated the two, we know it when we see it but you have to look!

The iron law of oligarchy is a political theory, first developed by the German sociologist Robert Michels in his 1911 book, Political Parties . It claims that rule by an elite, or oligarchy, is inevitable as an "iron law" within any democratic organization as part of the "tactical and technical necessities" of organization.

Michels' theory states that all complex organizations, regardless of how democratic they are when started, eventually develop into oligarchies. Michels observed that since no sufficiently large and complex organization can function purely as a direct democracy, power within an organization will always get delegated to individuals within that group, elected or otherwise.

Using anecdotes from political parties and trade unions struggling to operate democratically to build his argument in 1911, Michels addressed the application of this law to representative democracy, and stated: "Who says organization, says oligarchy." He went on to state that "Historical evolution mocks all the prophylactic measures that have been adopted for the prevention of oligarchy."

According to Michels all organizations eventually come to be run by a "leadership class", who often function as paid administrators, executives, spokespersons, political strategists, organizers, etc. for the organization. Far from being "servants of the masses", Michels argues this "leadership class," rather than the organization's membership, will inevitably grow to dominate the organization's power structures .

By controlling who has access to information, those in power can centralize their power successfully, often with little accountability, due to the apathy, indifference and non-participation most rank-and-file members have in relation to their organization's decision-making processes.

Michels argues that democratic attempts to hold leadership positions accountable are prone to fail, since with power comes the ability to reward loyalty , the ability to control information about the organization, and the ability to control what procedures the organization follows when making decisions. All of these mechanisms can be used to strongly influence the outcome of any decisions made 'democratically' by members.

Michels stated that the official goal of representative democracy of eliminating elite rule was impossible, that representative democracy is a facade legitimizing the rule of a particular elite, and that elite rule, which he refers to as oligarchy, is inevitable.

Later Michels migrated to Italy and joined Benito Mussolini 's Fascist Party , as he believed this was the next legitimate step of modern societies. The thesis became popular once more in post-war America with the publication of Union Democracy: The Internal Politics of the International Typographical Union (1956) and during the red scare brought about by McCarthyism .

The National Fascist Party ( Partito Nazionale Fascista , PNF) was an Italian political party , created by Benito Mussolini as the political expression of fascism.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 at 5:33:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 