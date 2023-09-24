Damn war -- from Monhegan island



Ushant - A storm is coming from the west

On our second to last day on the island

the sea was fierce.

It stormed the black rocks

where I sat on a great wedge,

Each self-destructive wave

more explosive than the last

like anguished heart beats

from a far away land

where armies hurled missiles at each other.

But because I refused to bless

one side or the other

or name one side good

(As who would deny that most of us

are born to lock horns with our shadow)

I began to fear that I would be swallowed

and removed myself

cursing fiercely -- Damn war!

