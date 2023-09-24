Damn war -- from Monhegan island

On our second to last day on the island
the sea was fierce.
It stormed the black rocks
where I sat on a great wedge,
Each self-destructive wave
more explosive than the last
like anguished heart beats
from a far away land
where armies hurled missiles at each other.
But because I refused to bless
one side or the other
or name one side good
(As who would deny that most of us
are born to lock horns with our shadow)
I began to fear that I would be swallowed
and removed myself
cursing fiercely -- Damn war!