Daiy Inspiration — Our Most Articulate Peace Advocate

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Daily Inspiration

For the last 15 years, David Swanson has made it his mission in life to put an end to war. He has read and digested a great deal of history. He convinces us from every side that war is a fraud. He argues always from the mainstream narrative, never risking being labeled a 'conspiracy theorist'. Even when evaluated by the criteria that our leaders put forth to justify war, war fails miserably. It is not merely that everything gained from war pales by comparison to the lives lost and shattered, the hatred engendered, the problems the next generation must absorb. No, beyond this, there is no gain to be balanced against these horrific costs, unless you count the money accumulated by a few tycoons who have adopted patriotic postures to sell us wars in the first place.

Swanson's books are overwhelming in their truth. In this department, he turns 'overkill' on its head.

War is a Lie War No More War is Never Just Curing Exceptionalism

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

