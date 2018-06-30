- Advertisement -

(East Anglican School, c. 1310)

The psalter invites us to consider

a cat and a rat in relationship

to an arched hole, which we

shall call Circumstance. Out of

Circumstance walks the splendid

rat, who is larger than he ought

to be, and who affects an expression

of dapper cheer. We shall call him

Privilege. Apparently Privilege has

not noticed the cat, who crouches

a mere six inches from Circumstance,

and who will undoubtedly pin

Privilege's back with one swift

swipe, a torture we can all nod at.

The cat, however, has averted

its gaze upward, possibly to heaven.

Perhaps it is thanking the Almighty

for the miraculous provision of a rat

just when Privilege becomes crucial

for sustenance or sport. The cat

we shall call Myself. Is it not

too bad that the psalter artist

abandoned Myself in this attitude

of prayerful expectation? We all

would have enjoyed seeing clumps of

Privilege strewn about Circumstance,

Myself curled in sleepy ennui,

or cleaning a practical paw.

by Rhoda Janzen

from Poetry Magazine, 2007