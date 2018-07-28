Daily Inspiration — Labor Movement Alive in Wisconsin

Posted on by Josh Mitteldorf
In 2011, Gov Scott Walker changed the rules of collective bargaining and killed the unions that fought for better schools and hospitals, along with working conditions for teachers, doctors and nurses that support their ability to do their work.
For the last 7 years, every weekday at noon, the Capitol building in Madison has been regaled by songs of liberation. Walker tried jailing the singers, and even criminalized listening to their music.
From July to September 2013, Capitol Police made almost daily arrests and issued more than 350 citations -- most since dismissed -- to those participating in the Solidarity Sing-Along.
Publicity about the arrests and the limitation of Constitutionally-guaranteed rights to free speech became an embarrassment to the Walker administration, and they eventually figured out that promoting media silence was far more effective than creating martyrs.