Daily Inspiration — Labor Movement Alive in Wisconsin

- Advertisement -

Posted on by Josh Mitteldorf

In 2011, Gov Scott Walker changed the rules of collective bargaining and killed the unions that fought for better schools and hospitals, along with working conditions for teachers, doctors and nurses that support their ability to do their work.

- Advertisement -

For the last 7 years, every weekday at noon, the Capitol building in Madison has been regaled by songs of liberation. Walker tried jailing the singers, and even criminalized listening to their music.

- Advertisement -