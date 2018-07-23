 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

Daily Inspiration — A Radical Truth

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Daily Inspiration

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/23/18

Become a Fan
  (39 fans)
- Advertisement -

I'm at a stage of life where the thing I treasure most (and dread most) is the discovery (more and more) that things I have believed all my life are wrong. I want to know what is true, even if it shakes me up. It's disorienting, it's humbling, it's confusing and damn inefficient, but it's all worthwhile if only the doors of wonder crack open for an instant.

I now question the very idea of truth, in the sense of an objective reality that can be discovered via observation and logic.

I am a scientist. All of science is premised on the presumed objective existence of an external world, independent of what we think, independent of what we want, independent of the questions that we ask about it and the ways in which we ask them. There must be some reality behind this assumption, because science works so well, and it has led to so much control over our material world.

It's not just science, of course. The fact that we can (often) agree with others about what has happened, about what is now the case, about what we might do, and what the likely consequences will be. We may argue about what the truth is, but we don't deny that there is a truth that you and I ought to be able to agree on. The fact that human societies can function at all depends on a substantially universal agreement about what is real.

- Advertisement -

Two hundred words into this essay, you're rapidly losing patience with me because only a dreamer (or a pedant) would ever waste time on the question whether there is an objective reality. What possible difference could it make? If I don't want to lose you, Dear Reader, I'd better hurry on to offering some reason to doubt what you have never imagined could be doubted.

First, the idea that there is no way to separate subjective from objective is built into quantum physics, and this aspect of the theory has been explictly tested.

Second, results of parapsychology experiments tell us that our mental intention has an effect on reality, even when the intention is focused on an object far away with no known mechanism of influence.

- Advertisement -

Third, there is common experience, if we are honest about it: things that we have dismissed as coincidence because we had no other framework in which to view them, and because we have rejected the mythologies and superstitions of countless generations past.

  1. Physics

From the birth of quantum theory in 1925, physicists realized that the relation of subject to object was profoundly changed from classical physics. Some argued for a kind of co-creation of reality between the experimenter and the experimental object. The stark contradiction to our notion of objectivity was brought into focus in the theorem of J.S. Bell, 1964. He showed that quantum randomness is more than just our inability to know what is objectively real. His theorem tells us (and experiments verify) that the world is making decisions based on what questions we ask in our experiments.

An dramatic example is the "quantum Zeno effect". An atom may be known to decay into another state with a certain probability, but as long as we look at it and continually ask (with our experiment) "Have you decayed yet?" the answer will always be NO. "Watched water never boils."

There is an "inverse quantum Zeno effect" as well, in which you can efficiently move a system along from state 1 to state 2 by asking, "Are you in state 1.01?" and then "Are you in state 1.02?", etc...

  1. Parapsychology

Sometimes, people make things happen by thinking about them. There are small effects that are common and statistically reproducible. There are large, dramatic effects that turn up in anecdotes. There are individuals who have more effective psychic powers than the rest of us. Remote healing. The power of prayer. Psychokinesis. It has all been documented for those who are open-minded and patient with the experimental details. (That excludes most established academics and journal editors.) I recommend Dean Radin's books for a rigorous and readable introduction to the subject.

- Advertisement -
  1. Intuition, common sense, experience, and traditional cultures

I ask you to look back over your life and recall times when something very improbable happened that dramatically changed your course. Perhaps you've shrugged and written off the

Remember that the idea of an objective world determined purely by the mathematical logic of physical interactions is only as old as the Enlightenment in Europe, and that a far more mystical, enchanted and animated view of the world is common to all the indigenous traditions of the world, going back into pre-history. With what hubris do we dismiss the entire body of acquired cultural wisdom as superstition, and assert that "we know better now"!

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — Maybe love isn't a feeling, but a seamless connection between the interiors of two minds. (Article) (# of views) 07/21/2018
Daily Inspiration — Matter and Antimatter (Article) (# of views) 07/20/2018
Daily Inspiration — When Geometric Diagrams (Article) (# of views) 07/18/2018
View All 248 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 224824   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 