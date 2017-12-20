- Advertisement -

Think of your ideas as children's blocks that you might mix and match. They are not heavy, unless you believe that they are. They are rightfully your playthings. Do not say solemnly "This is my belief", but as a child, kick it aside when it does not serve you, and make a new one. The ideas are your blocks. You can use them playfully to build scaffolds for your understanding or (forgive me for the pun) you can use them to block your view.

-- Seth