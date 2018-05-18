- Advertisement -

Ladakh is an arid area, high in the Himalayas. It's a hard place to make a living. People needed all the help they could get to raise sheep and grow wheat in the short season without frost.



My Brother

Twenty years ago, when tools and affordable imported food and modern housing became available, young people embraced the more affluent, more convenient life that was offered. But many came to realize that, for all they had gained, they had also lost something precious. The relaxed comradery, the satisfaction of cooperating in difficult, skilled work were lost. Remarkably, all the labor-saving conveniences led to less free time for gathering and gossiping and dancing.

Watch Ancient Futures on Youtube.