Daily Inspiration — ~∃∞

- Advertisement -

(~∃∞) = (Infinity doesn't exist)

"Where did the Big Bang come from? Who made it? Answer me that, wise guy!"

It would be plenty Daoist enough to imagine that the Universe popped into existence from the void. There was nothing, and there was nothing, and there was nothing, and then there was everything.

What Einstein's equation tells us is another leap beyond what our diminutive brains can grok. Space-time came into existence at the moment of the Bang. We might stretch our minds to imagine existence outside of space. Existence outside of time is something else again.

- Advertisement -

∪∉t. t∈∪ (The world does not exist in time, but time exists within the world.)

The domain of time is part of our Universe. Another part, part of what exists, is outside of time.

- Advertisement -

Contemplation of paradox is a path to expanded awareness. This is the logic of the illogical Zen koan. The mind that forms rational structures to house and to order its knowledge gives up, and a larger mind takes over, one that is capable of encompassing a reality beyond our senses, beyond comprehension, beyond logic.

Existence outside of time.

Time is just one domicile, one possible home for being. Something birthed space-time, something larger, something capable of encompassing space-time as part of itself.

Dao is beyond understanding. Words may be used to speak of it, but they cannot contain it. Dao existed before words and names, before heaven and earth, before the myriad things. Therefore, to see beyond all boundaries to the subtle heart of things, dispense with names, with concepts, with expectations and ambitions and differences. - Advertisement - Dao and its many manifestations arise from the same source: subtle wonder within mysterious darkness. To dwell in the world as it is, we must first dispense with the ambition to understand. --Dao De Jing (or Tao Te Ching), Brian Browne Walker translation (all except the last line which is my own rendering)

Next Page 1 | 2