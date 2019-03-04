 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Hey, I think I just saw Infinity—Did you see it, too?

By Josh Mitteldorf

opednews.com Headlined to H4 3/4/19

The Absolute hides in plain sight, disguised as this very curious moment, but don't go looking for Now or Here since there are none; it's only infinity that you can find.

This is the sacred unicity and bifurcation the neo-advaitists get all excited about, but there's not much point in going on a retreat about it all. I mean, by all means go for the food and camaraderie, but don't harbor the idea or expectation that there is something to find on your retreat that isn't already streaming and broadcasting and befuddling you with aplomb right here and now.

Deep Space
Deep Space
(Image by NASA)   Details   DMCA

Present experience, free from the entanglement of its demand to be known, is no longer present experience; it's the revelation of realization which isn't anything at all in particular.

You are always standing at the jhanic shore of absolute immersion, it's just that the reflex to know or acquire is also the reflex that suggests the knower, the seeming presence and continuity of yourself as an entity, the 'person' behind the senses.

This is the magical incantation of emptiness. If you conceive of it or yourself you entrain the world and then there are two. However, as you begin to sense and trust the majesty of it, the reflex to acquire relaxes into present tense and all the tension disperses into the very benevolence from which it arose.

The conceiving insistence, the demand the world makes to be known, is no longer binding upon you, and that's infinity in your face.

Night Sky Sangha


(Image by Georg Cantor)   Details   DMCA

 

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 