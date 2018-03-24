- Advertisement -

Before the Robber Barons pulled together and figured out that socialism was a threat to their dominance, before there was a full-court press to discredit socialism by any means possible and deceive the workingman into thinking it was not in his interest...

there were a handful of privileged idealists who saw beyond a selfish desire to maximize wealth and power for their own class.

What I mean by Socialism is a condition of society in which there should be neither rich nor poor, neither master nor master's man, neither idle nor overworked, neither brain slack brain workers, nor heart sick hand workers, in a word, in which all men would be living in equality of condition, and would manage their affairs unwastefully, and with the full consciousness that harm to one would mean harm to all--the realisation at last of the meaning of the word commonwealth.

-- William Morris, born this day in 1834, wrote poetry and fantasy novels, designed textiles, philosophized and founded the Socialist League to bring Marxism to industrial Britain