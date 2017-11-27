Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — Yoga is Good for you. Science says so.

Brain researchers have detected improvements in cognition and emotional well-being associated with meditation and yoga, as well as differences in how meditation and prayer affect the brains of those who believe in God and those who do not.

At a 28 September Neuroscience & Society event cosponsored by AAAS and the Dana Foundation, neuroscientist Sara Lazar said that not only were the brain images in a study of people who meditated different from those who did not, other research showed that certain changes in performance such as improved scores on the Graduate Record Exam (GRE) occurred in controlled experiments involving mindfulness training.

"This suggests neuroplasticity to me," said Lazar, associate researcher in the psychiatry department at Massachusetts General Hospital and an assistant professor in psychology at Harvard Medical School.

The Science Magazine article goes on to catalog benefits that can be seen in brain scans: fMRI images of the pre-frontal cortex, increased concentrations of the neurotransmitter GABA, and "greater functional connectivity between the caudate nucleus and a number of cortical regions responsible for effective cognitive function." Both performance and brain measurements were more improved by yoga than by an equivalent exercise dose walking, and were more improved by meditation than the same time spent sleeping.

The fact is that electronic measurements of moods and brain function are still in quite a crude state. But they are given prominence because they are regarded as hard science. A million people can report "yoga makes me feel great, and I get more done all day." But it's not reportable in Science until it can be detected electronically.

These studies are not new. Scientific demonstration of the benefits of yoga has been ongoing for decades. The penetration of yoga into the mainstream of American culture is (IMHO) one of the most positive developments of the last half century, If we find that yoga gives us a capacity to focus, to be pro-active, to enhance our creative thought and to respond to crisis with insight and perspective--do we really need a $100,000 machine to tell us that it's not all in our heads?


Wired for Meditation
(Image by Wired Magazine)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling
 

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

Tons of scientific research has been done on transcendental meditation and it is proven scientifically that it works to create many beneficial effects. I have been meditating for 40 years now and I do believe it was one of the things I did right.

Combined with yoga and deep breathing exercises, you get a further boost.

I've also been using binaural beats to do some positive, healing things (probably at the DNA level). All that takes is a set of headphones. I often run it while asleep. I get deeper sleep and better dreams.

BTW that is one of the long term effects of meditation, I don't have as many nightmares and more lucid dreams. Taken together all these techniques coupled with holistic medicine, can help one to achieve a peaceful existence even in the midst of all this stress we are experiencing. Most of which is totally unnecessary.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 5:57:36 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

What binaural programs have you been working with? Can you offer a link?

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 7:15:57 PM

