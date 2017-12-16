Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

This is a list of some of the scientists who have been ostracized or ridiculed because the experimental results they reported didn't fit with current scientific paradigms. Some of them have been vindicated. One subsequently won a Nobel prize. Others will be vindicated in the future.

This list contains just some of the cases with which I am personally acquainted. How many more are there whose work never sees the light of day? How many more have been discouraged, and re-directed their research toward more conventional subjects?


I learned quantum mechanics from Julian Schwinger, whose distinguished career, including a Nobel prize, made him above reproach. But he discovered the limits of what the physics journals would let him talk about when he sought to publish a theory paper about cold fusion. Of this experience, he wrote,

"The pressure for conformity is enormous. I have experienced it in editors' rejection of submitted papers, based on venomous criticism of anonymous referees. The replacement of impartial reviewing by censorship will be the death of science."

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling
 

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni)

Many thanks to Figshare which,being a NON-peer reviewed publication made it possible to publish 40 year old data from a research project aborted in 1968.

Published in 2013-14 do date nothing has been falsified or questioned.

At age 91 it would be nice to know if anyone is testing my stuff and how it's holding up before I kick the bucket.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 at 6:36:31 PM

