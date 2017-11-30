- Advertisement -

From the origins of cancer to the nature of personal identity, the life sciences do not merely provide us with ever-greater numbers of disconnected facts. They also offer us the best data for putting together a broader picture of what the world is really like, a picture that confounds many common assumptions about what things are and where they come from."to choose to adopt a naturalistic metaphysics is, by definition, ultimately to ground one's picture of the world in our best science...and to shift from thinking in terms of things to thinking in terms of processes.

Read more from John Dupre at Aeon



Metamorphosis

(Image by Aeon.co) Permission Details DMCA

