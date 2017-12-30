- Advertisement -

Aaron Copland wrote archetypically American music with depth, originality and an immediate popular appeal. Dmitri Kabalevsky did the equivalent for Russia. Listen to the First Cello Concerto once. It's fun and easy to love. Listen to the Second Cello Concerto twice. It requires more concentration and rewards your attention amply.

Kabalevsky composed for theater and for movies. He wrote piano pieces for children and music to laugh with and music to cry over. Today is his birthday.



Dmitry Kabalevsky and Elena Kabalevsky. Luhansk, 1906

