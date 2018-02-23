Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Utopia for Realists

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/23/18

Become a Fan
  (40 fans)
- Advertisement -

That's the title of Rutger Bregman's new book. It's not just optimism; it's full of fresh thinking that challenges the picture in which we have been schooled.

  • Open borders, allowing people to live where they please, would double the world's economic product.
  • Radicals attract more votes than centrists.
  • Most people can be trusted to work productively toward worthwhile ends if they have the freedom to choose.
  • Capitalism, by contrast, forces the great majority of people into unproductive work--"bullshit jobs", he calls them.
  • Countries that wage war for access to resources on foreign soil become poorer.
  • Countries that give away a large portion of their productive output in foreign aid become richer.

"People are always yearning for a bigger story to be part of, it's not enough to live our own private lives. If you offer people ideals, they'll rise to meet them."

We're already richer, healthier, and safer than at any time in human history. If many of us are still miserable, it's because our perspectives have lagged behind the reality. When perspective gets ahead of reality, it's called "imagination".

51mceehkwhl-_sx327_bo1204203200_
51mceehkwhl-_sx327_bo1204203200_
(Image by Little, Brown)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Book review in the New Statesman
60-min video summary

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — Social Connections, Health and Longevity (Article) (# of views) 02/22/2018
DailyInspiration — Feb 21, 1954 (Article) (# of views) 02/21/2018
Daily Inspiration — Surrealist Manifesto (1924) (Article) (# of views) 02/20/2018
View All 135 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 133752   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Chemical Traces of High Explosives in WTC Debris

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 149 articles, 3236 quicklinks, 13849 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Sounds wonderful given this short article! Video sent to self to watch as time permits...

Submitted on Friday, Feb 23, 2018 at 5:13:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 12 fans, 5 articles, 23 quicklinks, 781 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks! Adding this to my reading list.


We have a big heroin and meth problem here in our little suburban-rural area. I wonder if he has ideas about how to include addicts into something more meaningful than drug addiction and gang violence.


The other thing I wonder a lot about is how in poverty-stricken "third world" countries, why do people seem happier in general, with next to nothing? (yet given the chance of "having," they all looked to the USA as the model to aspire to.


We all know that "having" money and all the trappings doesn't provide the kind of soulful wealth we need; it's something internal that people seek, whether or not they know it. So, would providing people with basic needs (by paying them and letting them choose what to do with their money and their lives, for instance) solve the internal problems they have? And if not, what are the missing links? Why would this work for some and not for others?


Other basic questions: From where stems greed? Are some people naturally pre-disposed to it? If so, how can any utopia be built? Do utopias fail because they don't keep growing and evolving with the people, or is it something else? What else? If overpopulation is killing the planet, how can we inspire people to have less children? ETC



Submitted on Friday, Feb 23, 2018 at 5:41:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 