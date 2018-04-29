Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Ego Defense

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/29/18

Become a Fan
  (39 fans)
- Advertisement -

Since childhood, I've responded to ostracism from family and friends with a drive to prove myself better than other people around me. I gave up on belonging to the club, and convinced myself instead that "they're not good enough for me."

This was both an inner affliction and a social liability to me until at age 26, through a program of personal growth through peer counseling, I learned to transform the outward behavior while maintaining the inward aloofness. I learned to listen empathetically, to offer kindness and generosity on the outside, while thinking secretly, "I have much to offer you, but you have little to offer me."

This attitude has been too successful for me, because it has made it easy for me to connect socially, while hiding my scar from public view; so the scar has remained cloaked and unhealed forty years on.

I don't want to give up on kindness or service. But can I devote my life to serving without feeling that I have one-upped the people I serve? Can I live with myself if I relinquish the habit of whispering in my own ear assurances of my moral and intellectual superiority? Can I care for another in a loving relationship without making her or him feel smaller for receiving my help?

- Advertisement -

Futurama Fry Meme | NOT SURE IF HELPING OR PATRONIZING | image tagged in memes,futurama fry | made w/ Imgflip meme maker
(Image by ImgFlip)   Permission   Details   DMCA

As e e cummings might have said (but didn't, quite), To feel better than others is a comfortable disease.

- Advertisement -

Caring for others helps me support the illusion that I am better than they are. I am the helper, they are the helped. Though I keep it quietly to myself, an aura of moral superiority clouds the relationship. I am left with something more comfortable than intimacy, but less real.

You are invited to reach within me gently or prod me violently or surprise me with humor or whatever it takes to re-open this piece of my heart. Can you make me feel cared for while helping me to laugh at myself?

Thank you!

-- Josh Mitteldorf

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — For My Father (Article) (# of views) 04/28/2018
Daily Inspiration — Love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally (Article) (# of views) 04/27/2018
Daily Inspiration — God as Mind (Article) (# of views) 04/26/2018
View All 192 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 179673   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Chemical Traces of High Explosives in WTC Debris

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 39 fans, 322 articles, 311 quicklinks, 626 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The flip side of this syndrome is that every once in awhile I meet someone whom I really admire, and can't convince myself that I am superior. My inner support system comes tumbling down like a house of cards and I am left stammering, mortified, unable to find a self from which to relate.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 at 1:52:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 