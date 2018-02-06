- Advertisement -

Thus is it with our subtlest joys,--

How quick the soul's alarm!

How lightly deed or word destroys

The evanescent charm!

It shows unbidden, comes unbought,

Unfetter'd flees away;

His swiftest and his sweetest thought

Can ne'er a poet say.

-- Frederic W. H. Myers, born this day in 1843

Myers was a poet, Professor of Classics, and natural philosopher. Most great men do great things while they live, but then they stop abruptly, dead in their tracks. Myers was different. He made his greatest contributions to human knowledge from the grave.

Before dying (in 1901), Myers promised to send us Earthlings word about what to expect after our lease has expired. He came through, dictating pieces of text to thousands of mediums and automatic writers, who couldn't make heads or tails of his message. But once the pieces were assembled, it all became clear.

Reality has two fundamental attributes--a physical one and a psychic one. The physical is represented by a universe of matter, located in a fixed space and time continuum. The psychic constitutes another, complementary world, which is not solid and fixed in matter, energy, space and time--instead of being a creation it is creative; instead of being an effect it is causative.

...but I bet you knew that already.

