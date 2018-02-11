Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — A Scientist's Prayer

Surprise me!
Shake me loose from my complacency!
Hit my belief system hard with something real that I cannot ignore!
-- JJM
child with van der Graaf generator
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


A very good prayer that I think is being answered quite well.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 at 6:42:27 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Ya think?


Submitted on Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 at 7:14:15 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Richard Feynman thought so. So did Carl Sagan. Ditto Brian Cox (who I highly recommend for anything he does, videos, books, interviews--one amazing man, truly).

Submitted on Monday, Feb 12, 2018 at 12:31:08 AM

Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni)

Author 434

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Kuhn, in "Structure of Scientific Revolutions" points out that there are times when the old guard must die off or retire before a younger generation can assess and accept a revolutionary concept or theory.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 at 8:36:25 PM

Jim Arnold

Author 6322

(Member since Jun 4, 2007)


How about this, Josh?

click here

Submitted on Monday, Feb 12, 2018 at 2:48:36 AM

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

Author 70364

(Member since Aug 20, 2011)


Wow! Bravo Jim

Submitted on Monday, Feb 12, 2018 at 4:34:04 AM

