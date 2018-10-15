Daily Inspiration — I live my life in growing orbits

Ich lebe mein Leben in wachsenden Ringen,
die sich uber die Dinge ziehn.
Ich werde den letzten vielleicht nicht vollbringen,
aber versuchen will ich ihn.
Ich kreise um Gott, um den uralten Turm,
und ich kreise jahrtausendelang;
und ich weiß noch nicht: bin ich ein Falke, ein Sturm
oder ein großer Gesang.
-- Rainer Maria Rilke
which move out over the things of the world.
Perhaps I can never achieve the last,
but that will be my attempt.
I am circling around God, around the ancient tower.
I have been circling for a thousand years,
and I still don't know if I am a falcon, or a storm,
or a great song.
-- tr Robert Bly