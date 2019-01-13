Daily Inspiration — Embodied Animal

- Advertisement -

I might have been embodied animal.

Instead, I wear my brain outside my skin

And touch the world through thought, unlike my kin

Who know th'immediacy of Gaia's pull.

From brain I'm loathe to separate, it can

Provide me understanding and control.

My thinking is conflated with my soul

Because 'tis mind, not joy, that makes me Man.

How much I've sacrificed for this conceit!

So long as I am "better", I can be

Depleted, dim and lifeless effigy,

Miserably anxious, numb and effete.

For connection to my body, only pain

Reminds me of the truth: I'm not my brain.

- Josh Mitteldorf



Copyrighted Image? DMCA

